2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation Lori Fulmer and Abby Hamm

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is pleased to announce that Abby Hamm, Vice President, Capacity Solutions Sales, and Lori Fulmer, Vice President, Enterprise Human Resources, have been named as 2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT). The editorial staff selected Abby and Lori as two of 75 women for their significant career accomplishments in the past 12 to 18 months.

“This year’s list is comprised of 75 impressive women who have excelled in their career in a male-populated industry,” said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Redefining the Road magazine. “We are pleased to take this opportunity to shed light on the impressive career achievements of Abby Hamm and Lori Fulmer.”

“For eight years, we’ve been pleased to recognize the accomplishments of women in transportation who make a significant impact to the industry and those around them,” said Jennifer Hedrick, WIT president and CEO. “These women exemplify the mission and values of the Women In Trucking Association and truly are top women to watch in our industry.”

“Lori’s exceptional leadership has been instrumental in driving Covenant towards our vision of becoming a ‘people-first’ enterprise,” said Joey Ballard, EVP of People and Safety. “She is a true servant leader who prioritizes our people and enterprise by creating an environment where team members know that their voices are heard. Lori embodies the characteristics of a leader and mentor by removing barriers, actively listening to people, being selfless in her actions, encouraging women in our enterprise, celebrating successes, and providing a clear vision to top leadership.”

Along with Abby and Lori, those recognized on the 2024 Top Women to Watch in Transportation list work for a broad range of company types, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, equipment manufacturers, retailer truck dealers, professional services companies, technology innovators and private fleets. Their job functions include sales/marketing (29%), safety/operations (19%), human resources/talent management (17%), corporate management (12%), customer experience/service (10%), engineering/technology 6%, driver/training (4%), and financial (3%).

“Abby’s nomination as a Women in Trucking’s Top Woman to Watch fills our whole enterprise with immense pride,” said George Yates, SVP Capacity Solutions. “As a passionate leader with an impeccable work ethic, Abby exemplifies our core values of Empathy, Servanthood, and Virtue. Her commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication inspires us all. We celebrate Abby’s achievements and eagerly anticipate the impact she continues to make in the industry.”

This year’s recognition program is sponsored by PACCAR. The women will be featured in the upcoming edition of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine and online at www.womenintrucking.org/top-women-to-watch.

About Covenant

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capabilities. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant’s Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “CVLG.”

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, Navistar International, Inc., PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

Media Contact:

Angie Harrison

+1.423.463.3291

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0e7cbfb-c250-485f-b1cd-e8c58ea17b60