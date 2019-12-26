Breaking News
WomenInc. Magazine names Ohio National Board members to 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors

Brown, Gluckman, Janson and Turner recognized for success and influence

Dale P. Brown

Director, Ohio National Mutual Holdings, Inc.; Retired president and chief executive officer, Sive/Young & Rubicam

Vickie Buyniski Gluckman

Director, Ohio National Financial Services, Inc. and The Ohio National Life Insurance Company; Founder and retired chairman and chief executive officer, United Medical Resources, Inc.

Julie S. Janson

Director, Ohio National Mutual Holdings, Inc.; Executive vice president, external affairs and president, Carolinas region, Duke Energy

Barbara A. Turner

Director, Ohio National Life Insurance Company; President and chief operating officer, Ohio National Financial Services

CINCINNATI, Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WomenInc. Magazine names Dale P. Brown, Victoria “Vickie” Buyniski Gluckman, Julie S. Janson and Barbara A. Turner, members of Ohio National’s Boards of Directors, to their 2019 WomenInc.’s Most Influential Corporate Directors listing in the winter 2019 edition.

As a leading business magazine reporting on women’s success and achievement, the WomenInc.’s Most Influential Corporate Directors issue is the most comprehensive listing of women executives, influencers and achievers who serve on corporate boards of S&P 1000/Mid-Cap publicly held companies and features more than 700 directors.

“We are honored to have our Board members recognized by WomenInc. Magazine. Their insight, leadership and expertise have been invaluable to Ohio National. They continue to help shape our strategic direction and organization and blaze a trail for women leaders,” said Gary T. “Doc” Huffman, CLU, ChFC, Ohio National chairman and chief executive officer.

Brown is the retired president and chief executive officer of Sive/Young and Rubicam. She has been an Ohio National Board director since 1994. Dale is currently a director of Ohio National Mutual Holdings, Inc.

Gluckman is the founder and retired chairman and chief executive officer of United Medical Resources, Inc. (UMR) a third-party administrator of employer healthcare benefits that is a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. She has been a board member at Ohio National since 1993. She is currently a director of Ohio National Financial Services, Inc. and Ohio National Life Insurance Company.

Janson is the executive vice president of external affairs and president of Duke Energy’s Carolinas region. An Ohio National Board member since 2017, she is currently a director of the Boards for Ohio National Financial Services, Inc. and the Ohio National Life Insurance Company.

Turner is the president and chief operating officer of Ohio National Financial Services. She was named a director of the Ohio National Life Insurance Company Board in November 2019.

About WomenInc. Magazine
WomenInc. Magazine is a cultural catalyst for professional women—a media platform that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about women. With its unique mix of stunning photography from major events, in-depth reporting, and social commentary, WomenInc. accelerates ideas and images to center stage. WomenInc. is an unrivaled media event that reaches the progressive, modern and sophisticated female consumer who demands the best in news coverage and that their voice is heard.

About Ohio National
Since 1909, Ohio National has been committed to helping individuals, families and businesses protect what matters most. Through our network of financial professionals across 49 states (all except New York), the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and through affiliated operations in South America, we provide the insurance products that help our policyholders achieve financial security and independence. As of December 31, 2018, its affiliated companies have $39.3 billion total assets under management. Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation. Please visit ohionational.com for more information and for the latest company updates, connect with Ohio National on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

