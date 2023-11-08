The increasing awareness and prioritization of women’s health issues is a key driver shaping the market growth

Rockville , Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global women’s health rehabilitation products market is looking to reach a value of US $5.77 Bn by the end of 2033 while growing at a CAGR of 6%.

Women’s health rehabilitation products are specially designed medical devices and products that cater to the specific needs of women during their recovery from conditions like pregnancy, childbirth, pelvic floor disorders, and gynecological surgeries. Unlike generic alternatives, these products are tailored to fit the female body, offering targeted support to affected areas. They are backed by scientific research, making them more effective and comfortable. By using these specialized products, women experience minimized discomfort, reduced risk of complications, and improved compliance with rehabilitation programs.

The growth of the women’s health rehabilitation products market is primarily driven by an increased focus on women’s health and well-being, leading to greater investment in research and development for specialized solutions. Rising awareness of the unique physiological needs of women, particularly in areas like pregnancy, childbirth, and gynecological surgeries, is fueling demand for tailored rehabilitation products.

In some cultures, talking about certain women’s health issues like pelvic floor problems or postpartum recovery is considered private or even inappropriate. This makes it harder for women to get the help they need or even discuss their concerns openly. While there has been progress in tailoring products for women, achieving a truly personalized approach to rehabilitation can be challenging. Finding solutions that meet the unique needs of each individual remains an ongoing difficulty.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 5.77 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 227 Figures

Key Takeaways:

Demand for physical therapies for women is expected to rise at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Moreover, physical therapies are driving sales of women’s health rehabilitation products.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to offer a lucrative opportunity due to rising incidences of breast cancer. Moreover, respective governments in the region are also collaborating with several sectors.

Increasing awareness and prioritization of women’s health issues, advances in medical technology and specialized product development, as well as a growing emphasis on personalized healthcare and targeted solutions for women are a few important factors that are driving the market growth- Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Access Health International

General Electric Company

Win Health Medical Ltd

DeRoyal Industries

BSN Medical

AliMed, Inc.

Accord Medical Products.

EMS Physio

Midtown Chiropractic Plc.

Zynex, Inc.

PROSPINE Health and Injury Center

Pure Health Chiropractic

Cornerstone Chiropractic

Novartis AG

Carib Rehab Ltd.

GE Healthcare

GPC Medical Ltd.

Meyer Physical Therapy

Pelvic Health & Rehabilitation Center

Rehab Plus

Sportstek

Market Competition

Prominent companies in the industry are developing cutting-edge rehabilitation products incorporating smart technologies. The introduction of these innovative wearable technologies has the potential to greatly transform the rehabilitation experience for patients.

In January 2022, Lusio Rehab, a UK-based assistive technology producer, unveiled a novel wearable rehabilitation device. This innovative tool motivates patients to actively engage in their physical therapy routine, leading to higher adherence rates for therapeutic exercises.

Winning strategies

Conducting scientific studies and trials to prove that rehabilitation products for women’s health work well is a great strategy in this market. It helps build trust with healthcare professionals and regulators, and shows a commitment to quality.

Working closely with healthcare experts who specialize in women’s health is crucial for leading companies in the women’s health rehabilitation products market. These professionals have specialized knowledge about women’s medical needs.

For leaders in women’s health rehabilitation products, adding telehealth features is crucial. This means using technology to offer virtual consultations and support for women seeking advice on these products.

Country-wise Analysis

What are the driving forces behind the US market for women’s health rehabilitation products?

“The population is ageing at a rapidly increasing rate, and the prevalence of UI is rising.”

The market for women’s health rehabilitation products is now dominated by North America. This can be ascribed to various variables, including the growing number of elderly people, the rising incidence of urine incontinence, and the growing desire for minimally invasive procedures.

As per the 2019 Government of Canada statistics report, the number of senior citizens in Canada was 6,592,611. As a result, they made up 17.5% of the nation’s population.

The proportion of senior citizens in Canada has been increasing over time. The growing ageing population is contributing to the growth of rehabilitation products since bladder diseases like leakage or urine incontinence are more common as people age.

According to an article titled “What is the prevalence of urinary incontinence?” that was published in Medscape in June 2021, 10–13 million people in the US are expected to suffer with UI.

Furthermore, US$ 16.3 billion is spent on treating UI in the United States alone, with 75% of the money going towards treating women. It is expected that the growing prevalence of urine incontinence in the United States will drive market expansion.

