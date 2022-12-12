Zscaler’s Cloud Security Platform Replaces Notable Cybersecurity Vendors to Become the Cornerstone of the Associations’ Zero Trust Architecture

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has selected the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ to protect its users, data, and infrastructure as they move away from legacy castle-and-moat security built on firewalls and VPNs to a cloud-first Zero Trust architecture. As part of this transition, the world leader in women’s professional sports will be leveraging Zscaler’s platform powered by the world’s largest security cloud to secure its hybrid and work-from-anywhere business model.

The WTA is one of the world’s most recognizable and high-profile sports organizations, consisting of more than 1600 players representing approximately 87 nations. Comprising more than 50 events and four Grand Slams, the Hologic WTA Tour spans six continents and nearly 30 countries and regions. To manage all of these events and meet the demands of players, the media, and its global audience of over 900 million, the organization requires a highly mobile workforce with secure access to the internet and a host of SaaS and internal applications residing in private and public clouds.

“WTA made Zscaler a focal point of our Zero Trust strategy,” said Paul Sheth, Head of Information Security at the WTA. “With Zscaler, we can enable our entire staff to work securely from anywhere two to three times faster than with competitive solutions. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange is more mature than other security platforms in the market and allows us to move away from third-party VPN solutions, thus minimizing the attack surface and eliminating additional point product purchases while also reducing operational overhead.”

Recognizing the need to transition from a traditional castle-and-moat security architecture to a more secure, scalable, and cost-effective infrastructure, the WTA pivoted to a Security Service Edge (SSE) architecture, of which Zero Trust principles form the foundation. To accelerate its secure digital transformation initiatives, the organization then selected Zscaler as its trusted cloud security partner of choice. The WTA plans to implement Zscaler for Users, comprised of Zscaler Internet Access ™, Zscaler Private Access ™and Zscaler Digital Experience ™, fundamental services on the Zero Trust Exchange platform, as each provides the association with the following critical capabilities:

Provide WTA staff and authorized parties worldwide with fast, secure SaaS access and comprehensive visibility into internet traffic, including Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encrypted traffic, and advanced threat protection.

Supply secure and fast access to the WTA’s private applications in the private or public clouds.

Improve the digital experiences for the hybrid workforce and cloud with a unified view of application, CloudPath, and endpoint performance metrics.

Zscaler for Users provides the WTA with multilayered cyber threat protection as well as Zero Trust connectivity, which uses identity and business policies to control and secure the organization’s IT environment. The association can automatically achieve user-to-application segmentation to shrink the WTA’s attack surface and prevent lateral movement, data compromise, and loss. Further, more than 150 Zscaler data centers for policy enforcement reduce latency and ensure an enhanced user experience for WTA staff.

“By selecting Zscaler, the WTA has not only accelerated its secure digital transformation but established an extensible and scalable zero trust foundation for future phases in its transformation journey,” said Steve House, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Zscaler. “We look forward to partnering with the WTA for years to come as it continues to adapt to meet the demands of its players, the media, and its global audiences.”

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.