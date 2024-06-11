Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products Within the Packaged Goods Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2024 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that Wonder Juice , encompassing the healthful and delicious, 100% cold-pressed juice brands Wonder Melon, Wonder Lemon, and Wonder Beet, has been selected as “Juice Product of the Year.”

Wonder Juice™ is organic, promoting a healthier planet, and is Fair Trade certified, ensuring equitable treatment of farmers and workers. Packaged in eco-friendly, recyclable glass bottles, each juice blend offers a fusion of wellness and flavor. The introduction of Wonder Beet™, formerly known as Beetology™, alongside Wonder Melon™ and Wonder Lemon™, combines 100% natural ingredients with the quality of cold-pressed juices.

Cold pressing utilizes hydraulic pressure to extract juice which ensures minimal oxidation and heat so that vital enzymes and nutrients are not destroyed. Wonder Juices are blended with cucumbers, cherries, berries, apple juice, and natural veggies, with no added sugars and 110 calories or less per bottle. They are also non-GMO certified.

The new Wonder Beet™ line comes in the following flavors: Beet with lemon and ginger, Beet and Veggies, Beet and Berry, and Beet and Cherry – all offering a natural energy boost. Meanwhile, Wonder Melon™ includes Watermelon Cucumber Basil, Watermelon Lemon Cayenne, and classic Watermelon, which are hydrating and rich in antioxidants to promote cardiovascular and digestive wellness. Wonder Lemon™ includes Lemon Basil Jalapeño, Lemon Ginger, and Lemon Mint, providing vitamin C and antioxidants for vitality and immune support.

Wonder Juice is committed to ethical and sustainable practices. The entire Wonder Juice line is 100 percent organic, ensuring each ingredient is grown without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or GMOs while promoting resource recycling, soil and water conservation, and biodiversity. The product is packaged in a glass bottle that can be repurposed or recycled. Glass is more sustainable to create and recycle than other packaging options. “Wonder Juice is not merely a product but a testament to mindful innovation and unwavering commitment to ethical, sustainable practices. Consumer expectations of food and drink have evolved; The future of the beverage industry, with its deep-rooted commitment to health, is not just about flavor but nourishing the body and soul,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “Cold-pressed juices are nutritionally superior. Wonder Juice offers authentic, nutrient-rich beverages that don’t just claim to be ‘natural’ but truly epitomize the term. We’re thrilled to award them ‘Juice Product of the Year!’”

Using the cold-pressed method, Wonder Juice ensures maximum nutrient retention and a fuller, more vibrant flavor profile compared to traditionally extracted juices. Cold-pressed juices are healthier and taste better, too!

Each blend is carefully crafted with the most nutritious ingredients to ensure every sip of Wonder Juice is delicious, satisfying, and ‘Curiously Good.’ explains Laura Morris, Marketing Director of Kayco Beyond Division. “The Wonder Juice line not only meets that need, but they are more accessible and cost-effective than pressing juice at home or purchasing at a juice bar at a health food store,” adds Morris.

The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious CPG companies and products that offer transparency to consumers, pay workers fair wages, ensure sustainable business practices, use recycled or recyclable materials, and create healthier products using natural or organic ingredients. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.

“Our usage of eco-friendly, recyclable glass bottles underscores our dedication to sustainability, while our process of taking fresh fruits and vegetables grown on organic farms, and cold-pressing them the correct way delivers a delightful, healthful journey, one sip at a time,” said Laura Morris. “We’re so pleased to receive this Mindful Award and we’ll keep making waves in the industry with a commitment that extends beyond taste to ethical and sustainable production, remaining steadfast in our mission to promote wellness, flavor, and environmental stewardship.”

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.

About Wonder Juice

All Wonder Juice is 100% organic.

We use ingredients that are free of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides or GMOs. We source from farms that recycle, maintain healthy soil and water quality and work to conserve biodiversity. All fruits, vegetables and spices used in every Wonder Juice are grown this way, and have been certified to meet the standards set forth by the USDA to be labeled 100% organic.

We cold-press all Wonder Juices, which creates no excess heat or air. It also delivers the most enzyme-rich fruit and vegetable juice you can possibly yield. Cold-pressing leads to a fuller flavor and retains the fruit’s natural color. When it’s better for your health AND tastes better too, we’re all for it!

Fair trade is about guaranteeing equitable standards for the farmers and food workers who produce much of the world’s food. When you buy Fair Trade products, you’re assured that those who helped create the food had their rights protected, earned competitive wages, and were treated equally and fairly in the process. You’re also assured of additional oversight in safety and health measures. Wonder Juice is certified Fair Trade by FairTSA.

And certified Kosher.

According to the standards set forth in Jewish law, all fruits and vegetables are generally considered kosher, and can be consumed freely with other foods (including milk or meat.) All the varieties of Wonder Juice have been produced under the supervision of a qualified Rabbinic organization. They have certified that both the ingredients and the equipment used to prepare the juices are properly vetted and monitored to maintain this important distinction. Wonder Juice is certified Kosher by OU (Orthodox Union.)

About Kayco Beyond

Kayco is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of kosher foods. It has expanded Kayco Beyond Division sources and distributes new products to the general market beyond kosher to meet the demands of consumers looking for optional products that are healthful, convenient and/or for restricted diets and lifestyles. These brands include Absolutely! Gluten Free, Beetology, Mighty Sesame Co., Wonder Melon, Wonder Lemon, and Dorot Gardens, among others. They are headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

