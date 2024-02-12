Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Jalapeño Lime Wonderful® Pistachios, America’s #1 Snack Nut, today celebrates the launch of Jalapeño Lime as its newest fiery flavor joining Wonderful’s award-winning No Shells lineup. These spicy-but-not-too-spicy pistachios are the perfect balance of jalapeño pepper, sea salt and a tangy twist of lime that offers the perfect guilt-free, great tasting snack.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wonderful® Pistachios, America’s #1 Snack Nut, today celebrates the launch of Jalapeño Lime as its newest fiery flavor joining Wonderful’s award-winning No Shells lineup. These spicy-but-not-too-spicy pistachios are the perfect balance of jalapeño pepper, sea salt and a tangy twist of lime that offers the perfect guilt-free, great tasting snack.

Jalapeño Lime is rolling out in stores nationwide and online in 5.5-ounce and 11-ounce bags that are great for snacking, sharing, entertaining and using in recipes. The product is also available in 2.25-ounce bags that are perfect for on-the-go snacking. Following its debut in the U.S., Wonderful Pistachios will be launching No Shells Jalapeño Lime in Canada and Mexico later this year.

“This new Jalapeño Lime flavor will spice up your shopping journey with the heat you can eat,” said Diana Salsa, vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios. “In consumer taste tests, Jalapeño Lime had strong flavor appeal and purchase intent on par with our highest performing flavors, and we can’t wait to serve brand loyalists and attract new buyers with these bold pistachios.”

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors are proven to drive incremental sales and bring new buyers into the snack nut category. In fact, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors have outpaced category growth by three times since first launching in 2019 with Chili Roasted and Honey Roasted.

Jalapeño Lime joins a strong lineup of Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors, which includes Chili Roasted, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Sea Salt & Pepper, Honey Roasted, and Smoky Barbecue. The new flavor highlights Wonderful Pistachios’ continued commitment to spice up the snack aisle with better-for-you options that don’t sacrifice flavor or nutrition. Wonderful Pistachios is one of the highest protein snack nuts with six grams of protein and three grams of fiber per serving.

To drive awareness, the U.S. launch will be supported by campaigns on digital platforms, social media, public relations, retail-specific programs, and eye-catching, in-store merchandising including a 72-count display alongside No Shells Chili Roasted to encourage trial.

For more information visit WonderfulPistachios.com, or Get Crackin’ with @wonderfulpistachios on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

PR Contact:

Bryan Hansen

Wonderful Pistachios

[email protected]

310-873-7970

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecda5879-c15a-486b-804f-ed0b5f5c7c2e