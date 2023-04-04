Leading behavior change firm taps proven executive to drive growth

Dallas, TX, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wondr Health, the proven leader in digital behavior transformation, today announced that it appointed Margot Case as Chief Growth Officer. Case joins Wondr Health at an exciting time of rapid growth for the organization after years of proven service in the health care and benefits space. This appointment is the latest in a series of key additions to the executive team.

“We are thrilled to have a proven health-care sales professional join our team at a time of innovation and market expansion for the organization,” said Scott Paddock, Chief Executive Officer, Wondr Health. “Margot brings extensive experience in leading sales and account management teams while serving as a strategic partner to large health plans and employers.”

Case brings more than 20 years of experience in high-growth, health-care environments. Prior to joining Wondr Health, she served in several sales leadership roles at organizations, including Elevance Health, WebMD Health Services, and Onlife Health. In addition, Case earned her bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University.

“We are in the midst of a public health crisis, and Wondr Health’s solutions are needed now more than ever to improve health outcomes and prevent and reduce the cost of chronic health conditions,” Case said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to advance Wondr Health’s mission and expand the number of lives we impact with our behavior change programs.”

Wondr Health will continue to evolve its solutions to meet the needs of its users, employers, and health plan partners. The organization recently expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of Wondr Advanced, a comprehensive solution to address the obesity epidemic and drive down health-care costs. Wondr Advanced brings industry-leading expertise to help organizations navigate the complexities of weight and anti-obesity medications (AOMs) for their population.

