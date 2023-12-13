Access to mental health resources and weight-management programs are top priorities for the workforce

Dallas, TX, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wondr Health, the proven leader in preventive and chronic care metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation, today announced the results of a recent survey showing mental health remains a top concern among the workforce. With 2024 benefits season upon us, employers are reevaluating existing benefits and considering what would be most impactful for their employees. Wondr Health surveyed nearly 500 respondents around the globe for their preferences on the most important non-medical benefits.

The survey found that stress-management programs rank as the top concern for employees (28.3%) followed by mental-health resources, and weight-management programs:

Stress-management resources: 28.3%

Mental-health resources: 23.9%

Support for maintaining a healthy weight: 20.7%

Chronic condition support: 9.8%

Legal services: 6.5%

Pet insurance: 5.7%

Family planning resources: 3.6%

Other: 1.6%

The results come at a time when workforce stress is prevalent—research from OSHA reports that 83% of U.S. workers suffer from work-related stress and 54% report that work stress affects their home life. Workplace stress leads to big losses in productivity fueled by increased turnover, absenteeism, and overall disengagement. For employers, investing in your employees’ collective mental wellness can have big returns—for every dollar spent on mental health concerns, employers see a four dollar return in productivity gains.

“It’s clear that mental health is a top concern for employees given that our workforce has more stress than ever,” said Dr. Tim Church, MD, MPH, PHD, Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. “Employers are uniquely positioned to make an impact and our survey findings reinforce the need for employer-sponsored resources to reduce stress and boost emotional and physical health.”

Wondr Health partners with employers and health plans to deliver interrelated programs for stress relief, anxiety, weight management, obesity, nutrition, and movement. Their digital skill-building solutions are proven to improve quality of life and health outcomes while reducing health-care costs.

Dr. Church adds, “At Wondr Health, we understand that stress management, emotional health and weight management are linked, so a holistic approach is critical. Our programs are designed with this interconnectivity in mind, and we see transformative changes in employees who engage with our solutions.”

Wondr Health is the proven leader in preventive and chronic care for metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation for everyone. Leveraging over 15 years of behavior change experience and partnership with health plans and employers, Wondr Health delivers interrelated, personalized, skill-building programs for weight management, obesity, nutrition, stress relief, anxiety, and movement that improve the health of participants. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content and coaching, the company’s flexible and scalable digital solutions engage populations, improve quality of life and health outcomes, and prevent and reduce the cost of chronic health conditions. To learn more, visit www.wondrhealth.com.

