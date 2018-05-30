Wood Composite Announces Conditional Listing Approval and Filing of Filing Statement in Connection With Proposed Business Combination with Boardwalktech, Inc.

TORONTO, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Further to its news release of April 18, 2018, Wood Composite Technologies Inc. (“Wood Composite“) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“) for the listing of the common shares of the company resulting from the proposed business combination of Boardwalktech, Inc. (“Boardwalktech“) and Wood Composite (the “Transaction“). Wood Composite has filed on SEDAR a Filing Statement dated May 30, 2018 in connection with the listing (the “Filing Statement“). Investors are encouraged to review the Filing Statement on Wood Composite’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, which provides detailed information about, among other things, the Transaction, Boardwalktech and the business and operations of the post-Transaction company (the “Resulting Issuer”). The parties expect to close the Transaction on or about June 4, 2018. Wood Composite received overwhelming approval from its shareholders for all matters required to implement the Transaction at its annual and special meeting held on May 16, 2018.

In addition, Wood Composite is pleased to announce that the escrow release conditions under the subscription receipt financing completed by Boardwalktech on February 28, 2018 (the “Private Placement“) have been satisfied and each subscription receipt issued thereunder has been automatically converted into one share of Boardwalktech common stock, which stock will subsequently be exchanged for common shares of the Resulting Issuer on a one-for-one basis following a consolidation of the outstanding common shares of Wood Composite on the basis of one post-consolidated common share for every 410 pre-consolidated common shares. Raymond James Ltd. acted as lead agent in the Private Placement for a syndicate of agents, which included Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc.

Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange is subject to satisfaction of all requirements of the Exchange. A further news release will be issued by Wood Composite if and when such requirements have been satisfied.

