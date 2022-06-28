Breaking News
Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables APAC Conference 2022 open for registration

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wood Mackenzie announces the launch of the second edition of its Power & Renewables Asia Pacific (APAC) Virtual Conference on July 26 – 28.

Asia Pacific is the world’s biggest electricity consumer and carbon emitter, larger than Europe and North America combined. With strong demand growth and coal still accounting for over half of power supply, the region has yet to peak carbon emissions and is at its infancy in the long journey to net zero. The path to success is now paved with even more obstacles as fuel and power prices soar, geopolitical tensions rise, supply chains are stressed and project developers face rising costs and unprecedented revenue risks. The big question now is whether Asia Pacific can rise above these challenges and take a proactive role in the energy transition. How are companies dealing with economic pressures while recalibrating environmental and net-zero strategies?

Join Wood Mackenzie experts and special guests from BASF, Energy Networks Australia, Huawei Technologies, Orsted Japan, Sumitomo Corporation Global Metals and many more. These industry leaders will discuss global trends, such as the impact of energy price inflation and the Russia/Ukraine conflict, as well as regional topics including Japan’s strategy in balancing energy security vs. carbon neutrality, the latest supply chain outlook from Asia’s wind, solar and battery equipment manufacturers, booming corporate low-carbon power procurement demand, Australia’s leading role in green hydrogen and ammonia and how these trends impact the industry.

Key external speakers include:

  • Hemant Naidu, Regional Category Management – Electricity and Carbon Management, Asia Pacific, BASF
  • Todd Li, President of Asia Pacific, Trina Solar
  • Rupert Maloney, Head of Hydrogen, Clean Energy Finance Corporation
  • Dor Son Tan, Head of Distribution, Energy Networks Australia
  • Bob Takai, Executive Advisor, European Energy Exchange AG
  • Jessica Chen, CTO of Solar Business, Huawei Technologies
  • Andrew Ho, Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Asia Pacific New Markets, Orsted Japan
  • James Allan, Director, Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners
  • Mototsugu Ikari, Team Leader for Steel Construction, Sumitomo Corporation Global Metals
  • Mark Todoroff, Business Development Director and Future Energy Leader, World Energy Council, TESLA Asia Pacific

The virtual conference will offer opportunities to connect with leading players in the power and renewables industries. Delegates can also connect with regional utilities, grid operators, national and energy regulatory bodies, investment entities and technology providers.

Register for the Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables APAC Virtual Conference 2022 now. Readers are entitled to a 15% discount off conference tickets using promotion code “MEDIA15PR.”

ENDS

About Wood Mackenzie:
Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk Analytics business, is a trusted source of commercial intelligence for the world’s natural resources sector. We empower clients to make better strategic decisions, providing objective analysis and advice on assets, companies and markets. For more information, visit: www.woodmac.com or follow us on Twitter @WoodMackenzie

WOOD MACKENZIE is a trademark of Wood Mackenzie Limited and is the subject of trade mark registrations and/or applications in the European Community, the USA and other countries around the world.

About Verisk:
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

CONTACT: For speaking and programme enquiries: 

Julia O’Hegarty
+44 7771 547086
julia.o'hegarty@woodmac.com

For media queries:

Ann Lee
+65 6518 0823
ann.lee@woodmac.com

