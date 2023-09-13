NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, K12 Energy by Mars Equity Partners.

K12 Energy operating in Northern California is a fast-growing provider of proprietary, low-cost, renewable energy solutions. The company offers a unique, innovative energy finance solution for solar energy projects. The Company’s proprietary Power Purchase Agreement “PPA” allows both nonprofits (who cannot benefit from federal tax incentives) and for-profits to go green without affecting their budget.

Mars Equity Partners, located in Concord, California is an investment firm founded by operators who understand the complexities of starting, growing and selling a small business.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

Contact:

Don Krier

dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com

203-389-8400 x201