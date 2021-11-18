Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Quatro Air Technologies Inc. to Absolent Air Care Group AB

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Quatro Air Technologies Inc. and its subsidiary Aerofil Inc. by Absolent Air Care Group AB.

Quatro Air Technologies headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Canada develops and sells portable plug & play air cleaning solutions to remove particles at hospitals, dental labs, schools, data centers and offices. Aerofil distributes air cleaning solutions to remove particles and gas at industries such as minerals processing, pulp and paper and pharmaceutical.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Quatro Air Technologies to Absolent. Through the acquisition, we are expanding our offer and strengthening our recurring sales of replacement filters. Quatro’s diversified customer base and high retention rate will provide access to important customer segments such as hospitals, pharmaceutical and dental labs,” said Axel Berntsson, President & CEO Absolent Air Care Group.

Absolent Air Care Group AB, located in Gothenburg, Sweden is currently made up of nine key companies – Absolent AB, Avani Environmental Inc., Bristol International T&G GmBH, Diversitech Inc, Filtermist International Limited, Filtermist Systems Limited, Interzon AB, Jeven Global Oy and Tessu Systems B.V. The companies produce a wide range of filtration equipment which effectively removes oil and coolant mist, smoke, fume, VOCs and dust from contaminated air – playing a vital role in providing and maintaining clean air in workshops and manufacturing facilities worldwide.

