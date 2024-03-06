NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Rayotek Scientific Inc by McDanel Advanced Material Technologies.

Rayotek Scientific is a specialty Advanced Materials manufacturer of sapphire, glass, and fused silica windows, mirrors, and other optical systems. Rayotek’s portfolio holds a variety of high-tech materials that enable best-in-class performance required to operate in the harshest of conditions and meet the world’s most mission-critical applications. Industries the firm serves include Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Semiconductor.

McDanel Advanced Material Technologies is a leader in developing and manufacturing high-performance proprietary Advanced Material technical solutions for mission-critical applications across Aerospace, Defense, Medical, Semiconductor, and other Diversified Industrial end-markets. McDanel holds a broad portfolio of high-purity materials and a range of machining and R&D capabilities to provide highly engineered Advanced Materials designed to perform under tight specifications and withstand extreme environments. McDanel is a portfolio company of Artemis.

Artemis is an industry-specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies whose people and products enable a healthier, safer, and more connected world.

