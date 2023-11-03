NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Structural Building Components LLC by HB Capital.

Structural Building Components (SBC) is the third largest structural construction company in the state of Florida, specializing in the provision of structural shells for single and multifamily homes. SBC’s management has developed exceptional relationships with builders and specialized subcontractors over the past 30 years and its diverse client base consists of national and regional residential and commercial real estate developers.

HB Capital, headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania is a dynamic American investment firm committed to advancing employee ownership and creating sustainable opportunities for workers. The firm specializes in acquiring and supporting companies on their journey to employee ownership, aiming to build more resilient and successful businesses in the process.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

For more information, contact:

Don Krier

dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com

203-389-8400 x 201