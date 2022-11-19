Homebuilder bestowed with prestigious honor at BIA Riverside County Chapter Awards and Installation Gala

Woodside Homes’ Sommers Bend Among Woodside’s most successful endeavors is Sommers Bend, named last year’s ‘Southern California’s Master Planned Community of The Year by the SoCal BIA. The new home community features an array of neighborhoods offering approximately 1,300 homes, a recreation center featuring 3 buildings centered on an expansive resort-style pool that holds over 300,000 gallons of sparkling water, a 23-acre regional sports park, and 9 miles of hiking and running trails. With its airy, open floorplans and a long list of desirable amenities, construction at Sommers Bend remains ongoing to meet continual homebuyer demand.

RIVERSIDE, CA, Nov. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Woodside Homes, one of the top 35 homebuilders in the U.S. and a wholly owned subsidiary of Sekisui House, Ltd., has earned the top accolade of “Builder of the Year” by the BIA Riverside County Chapter. The association formally recognized Woodside Homes as the recipient of this honor on November 10, 2022, at the Chapter Awards and Installation, “Celebrating an Industry Built on Resilience,” to held at the Riverside Mission Inn.

“Resilience is a driving force of our industry – and more than ever, it defines the strength, determination, and passion behind every Woodside Homes employee and our many consultants and trade partners,” said Chris Chambers, President of Woodside Homes, Southern California. “We are deeply honored to be recognized by our homebuilding peers at this year’s annual event, where we acknowledge and embrace the power of resiliency within our noble industry.”

The BIA Riverside County Chapter is responsible for the largest residential construction volume on the West Coast. Each year, the chapter celebrates builders in the region who have demonstrated excellence in various categories. Woodside Homes’ “Builder of the Year” distinction highlights the thoughtful design and construction of its recent and active communities throughout the Riverside region, including Eastvale, Corona, Lake Elsinore, Menifee and Temecula. Homes range from $400,000 to over $1 million.

“As a subsidiary of Sekisui House, Woodside Homes proudly continues to raise the bar in innovation, sustainability, and efficiency,” said Chambers. “Our commitment to high-quality materials, energy-efficient features, and ‘Living Well’ solutions – like Work+Space and Conscious Comfort – has translated into building healthy, well-designed homes that allow buyers to live their best lives and flourish.”

About Woodside Homes

In 2022 Woodside Homes begins its 45th year in the business of designing and building homes for move-up and entry-level buyers. The company has sold more than 45,000 new homes since its inception and is the 34th largest homebuilder in the United States. Woodside Homes is dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout home buying, building, and ownership process.

In 2017, Woodside Homes was acquired by SEKISUI HOUSE, one of the world’s largest homebuilders. The two companies joined forces with their shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today’s homebuyers.

Founded in 1960, Sekisui House, Ltd. is one of world’s largest homebuilders and an international diversified developer, with cumulative sales of over 2.5 million homes. Based in Osaka, Japan Sekisui House has over 300 consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates, over 28,000 employees and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange.

Sekisui House aims to create homes and communities that improve with time and last for generations. With “Love of Humanity” as its Corporate Philosophy, Sekisui House believes that homes should offer comfort, security and peace of mind for residents, while maintaining harmony with the environment and its surroundings. Sekisui House has sustainability as a core corporate target and is now the global leader in the construction of net-zero-energy homes with more than sixty-thousand of them built since the product was launched in 2013. In 2009, Sekisui House expanded into several new international markets and now operates in the United States, China, Singapore, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

# # #

Attachment

Woodside Homes’ Sommers Bend

