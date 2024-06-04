Company’s ranking on list of largest companies in the U.S. reflects its ongoing commitment to creating value for stakeholders

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD), a global leader in energy control solutions for aerospace and industrial markets, has been named to the 2024 Fortune® 1000 list.

The Fortune 1000 is the annual ranking by Fortune Magazine of the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies, according to reported revenue. Woodward’s revenues were approximately $2.91 billion in fiscal year 2023, and the company employs about 9,500 members globally.

“Inclusion on the Fortune 1000 list again is yet another reflection of our members’ hard work and dedication to delivering on our commitments,” said Woodward chair and CEO, Chip Blankenship. “Around the world, our teams continue to create value for our members, customers, communities, and shareholders. Their success is driven by our values and our purpose to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future.”

From Fortune ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 500 and 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of Woodward Inc.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements concerning future performance levels, value creation, and achievement of our financial commitments. Actual results could differ materially from projections or any other forward-looking statements and we have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from projections and forward-looking statements are described in Woodward’s Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Jennifer Regina [email protected] +1 (970) 559 8840



