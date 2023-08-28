Woodward Campus Woodward, founded in Illinois in 1870, maintains a significant presence in Illinois.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions, has been awarded one of Forbes America’s Best-in-State Employers 2023 for Illinois, in the Aerospace and Defense sector. Woodward, founded in Illinois in 1870, maintains a significant presence in Illinois, with many members working in engineering, manufacturing, testing, services, or business administration roles in Rockford, Loves Park, and Niles.

The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., and the list can currently be viewed on the Forbes website. “Woodward is pleased to be recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers in Illinois,” said Terry Voskuil, president of Woodward Aerospace. “Our talented members are core to our success, making this a great place to work. Everyone contributes to delivering world-leading innovation for aerospace and defense applications, while living our values every day, including our commitment to integrity, respect for one another, and customer satisfaction.”

America’s Best-in-State Employers 2023 were identified based on 2.1 million employer recommendations from people working for companies with more than 500 employees in the United States. The evaluation was made on a state-by-state basis and is based on in-state indirect recommendations, national in-industry indirect recommendations, and direct recommendations. Employees were also asked to give their opinions on a series of statements surrounding work-related topics of such as working conditions, diversity, salary, potential for development, and company image regarding their current employer.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Contact: Jennifer Regina

Woodward

704 712 5721

Jennifer.regina@woodward.com NEWS RELEASE

Woodward, Inc.

1081 Woodward Way

Fort Collins, CO, 80524, USA

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5991c53b-8d65-4c4f-8c35-01a87f176961