FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023. (All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated.)

First Quarter Overview

Net sales were $619 million, compared to $542 million, an increase of 14 percent.

Net earnings were $30 million, or $0.49 per share. For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, net earnings were $30 million, or $0.47 per share and adjusted net earnings 1 were $36 million, or $0.56 per share.

were $36 million, or $0.56 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $5 million, compared to $39 million. Free cash flow1 was negative $19 million. For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, free cash flow was $26 million and adjusted free cash flow1 was $27 million.

“We delivered first quarter earnings in line with our expectations, although our Industrial segment had a challenging quarter. While demand remained healthy, ongoing industry-wide operating challenges, including labor and supply chain disruptions and inflation, impacted profitability in the quarter as anticipated, and negatively affected cash flow,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the strategic investments we are making in the business will reduce supply chain risk and complexity, as well as improve operational performance. We anticipate the supply chain and labor disruptions will begin to subside in the second half of the fiscal year, and strong end market demand will continue. Therefore, our previously issued fiscal 2023 outlook remains unchanged.”

First Quarter Company Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $619 million, compared to $542 million, an increase of 14 percent. The impact of ongoing global supply chain and labor disruptions at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was approximately $95 million. The negative impact of foreign currency exchange rates was approximately $19 million in the quarter.

Net earnings were $30 million, or $0.49 per share, for the first quarter of 2023. For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, net earnings were $30 million, or $0.47 per share, and adjusted net earnings were $36 million, or $0.56 per share.

EBIT1 was $43 million for the first quarter of 2023. For the first quarter of 2022, EBIT was $45 million and adjusted EBIT1 was $53 million.

The effective tax rate was 6.7 percent for the first quarter of 2023. For the first quarter of 2022, the effective tax rate was 19.7 percent and the adjusted effective tax rate1 was 20.6 percent.

Segment Results

Aerospace

Aerospace segment net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $396 million, compared to $336 million, an increase of 18 percent.

Recovery in passenger traffic and increased aircraft utilization continue to drive significant growth in commercial OEM and aftermarket sales. Defense OEM sales were down due to continued weakness in guided weapons, while defense aftermarket sales were flat.

Aerospace segment earnings for the first quarter of 2023 were $55 million, compared to $51 million. Segment earnings as a percent of segment net sales were 14.0 percent for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 15.2 percent. Aerospace segment earnings increased primarily as a result of price realization and higher commercial OEM and aftermarket volume. Segment earnings, including as a percent of segment net sales, were negatively impacted by the net inflationary impacts on material and labor costs, increases in costs related to supply chain disruptions, inefficiencies related to training new hires, and the return of annual incentive compensation.

Industrial

Industrial segment net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $223 million, compared to $205 million, an increase of 9 percent. Industrial sales for the first quarter of 2023 increased primarily due to higher marine sales from continued utilization of the in-service fleet, and strong industrial turbomachinery sales supporting increased demand for power generation and process industries. The sales increase was partially offset by the negative impact of foreign currency exchange rates of approximately $17 million in the quarter.

Industrial segment earnings for the first quarter of 2023 were $11 million, compared to $24 million. Segment earnings as a percent of segment net sales were 5.1 percent for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 11.5 percent. The decrease in segment earnings was a result of net inflationary impacts on material and labor costs, increases in costs related to supply chain disruptions, inefficiencies related to training new hires, unfavorable foreign currency effects and the return of annual incentive compensation, all partially offset by increased sales volume and price realization.

Nonsegment

Nonsegment expenses were $24 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. For the first quarter of fiscal 2022 nonsegment expenses were $29 million and adjusted nonsegment expenses1 were $21 million.

Cash Flow and Financial Position

Net cash provided by operating activities was $5 million, compared to $39 million. Payments for property, plant, and equipment for the first quarter of 2023 were $24 million, compared to $13 million.

Free cash flow was negative $19 million. For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, free cash flow was $26 million and adjusted free cash flow was $27 million. The decrease in free cash flow was primarily related to inventory increases due to supply chain and labor disruption impacts, increased capital expenditures and timing of tax payments.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, $37 million was returned to stockholders in the form of $11 million of dividends and $26 million of repurchased shares under our board authorized share repurchase program.

Total debt was $834 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $730 million at December 31, 2021. Debt-to-EBITDA1 leverage at December 31, 2022, was 2.3 times EBITDA, compared to 1.7.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

Woodward’s previously stated fiscal 2023 outlook remains unchanged.

Woodward’s fiscal 2023 outlook assumes improving operational and financial performance while continuing to navigate a challenging industry-wide environment. The supply chain and labor disruptions are anticipated to begin to subside during the second half of the fiscal year. However, the timing of improvement is uncertain and results could be negatively impacted if supply chain and labor disruptions do not improve as anticipated.

The strong demand environment, as well as increased price realization, are expected to continue. Total net sales for fiscal 2023 are expected to be between $2.60 billion and $2.75 billion. Aerospace sales growth percentage is expected to be between 14 and 19 percent. Industrial sales growth percentage is expected to be flat to up 5 percent.

Aerospace segment earnings as a percent of segment net sales are expected to increase by approximately 150 to 200 basis points. Industrial segment earnings as a percent of segment net sales are expected to be flat.

EBIT is expected to include approximately $60 million of annual variable incentive compensation costs, an increase of approximately $50 million over fiscal year 2022.

The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 19 percent.

Free cash flow is expected to be between $200 million and $250 million, with an anticipated free cash flow conversion rate of greater than 100 percent. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $80 million.

Earnings per share is expected to be between $3.15 and $3.60 based on approximately 61 million of fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Cautionary Statement

Information in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our expectations of revenue growth in fiscal year 2023, including our expectations regarding market demand; the impact of pricing and productivity; trends in our margins for fiscal year 2023; the impact of our strategic investments to mitigate supply chain risk, reduce complexity, and improve operational performance, including our ability to deliver on such investments to position Woodward to efficiently capitalize on strong end market demand; and statements regarding our business and financial outlook for fiscal year 2023, including our guidance for sales, earnings, EBIT, variable compensation costs, effective tax rate and free cash flow and capital expenditures as well as our assumptions regarding our outlook, anticipated trends in our business and the timing of improvements in the supply chain and labor environment. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) global economic uncertainty and instability in the financial markets that affect Woodward, its customers, and its supply chain; (3) risks related to continued constraints and disruptions in the global supply chain and labor markets; (4) Woodward’s long sales cycle; (5) risks related to Woodward’s concentration of revenue among a relatively small number of customers; (6) Woodward’s ability to implement and realize the intended effects of any restructuring efforts; (7) Woodward’s ability to successfully manage competitive factors including expenses and fluctuations in sales; (8) changes and consolidations in the aerospace market; (9) Woodward’s financial obligations including debt obligations and tax expenses and exposures; (10) risks related to Woodward’s U.S. government contracting activities including potential changes in government spending patterns; (11) Woodward’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights and avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (12) changes in the estimates of fair value of reporting units or of long-lived assets; (13) environmental risks; (14) Woodward’s continued access to a stable workforce and favorable labor relations with its employees; (15) Woodward’s ability to manage various regulatory and legal matters; (16) risks from operating internationally; (17) cybersecurity and other technological risks; and other risk factors described in Woodward’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as well as its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022, which we expect to file shortly, and other risks described in Woodward’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited – in thousands except per share amounts) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 618,619 $ 541,586 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 492,663 419,151 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 63,187 62,306 Research and development costs 28,634 25,392 Interest expense 11,142 8,306 Interest income (366 ) (641 ) Other (income) expense, net (8,390 ) (10,674 ) Total costs and expenses 586,870 503,840 Earnings before income taxes 31,749 37,746 Income taxes 2,143 7,441 Net earnings $ 29,606 $ 30,305 Earnings per share amounts: Basic earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.48 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.47 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 59,667 63,094 Diluted 60,928 65,099 Cash dividends per share paid to Woodward common stockholders $ 0.1900 $ 0.1625

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited – in thousands) December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,335 $ 107,844 Accounts receivable 597,053 609,964 Inventories 573,834 514,287 Income taxes receivable 5,051 5,179 Other current assets 84,229 74,695 Total current assets 1,359,502 1,311,969 Property, plant, and equipment, net 921,665 910,472 Goodwill 793,920 772,559 Intangible assets, net 485,644 460,580 Deferred income tax assets 24,849 23,447 Other assets 309,228 327,419 Total assets $ 3,894,808 $ 3,806,446 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 109,300 $ 66,800 Current portion of long-term debt 76,027 856 Accounts payable 219,365 230,519 Income taxes payable 37,086 34,655 Accrued liabilities 191,383 206,283 Total current liabilities 633,161 539,113 Long-term debt, less current portion 649,093 709,760 Deferred income tax liabilities 136,825 127,195 Other liabilities 536,294 529,256 Total liabilities 1,955,373 1,905,324 Stockholders’ equity 1,939,435 1,901,122 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,894,808 $ 3,806,446

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited – in thousands) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,402 $ 39,290 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (24,390 ) (13,123 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 30 1 Payments for business acquisition, net of cash acquired 878 – Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 7 7 Net cash used in investing activities (23,475 ) (13,115 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid (11,355 ) (10,247 ) Proceeds from sales of treasury stock 1,199 3,198 Payments for repurchases of common stock (26,369 ) (39,258 ) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings 413,700 – Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings (371,200 ) – Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (98 ) (381 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,877 (46,688 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,687 (967 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (8,509 ) (21,480 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 107,844 448,462 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 99,335 $ 426,982

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries SEGMENT NET SALES AND EARNINGS (Unaudited – in thousands) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net sales: Aerospace $ 395,685 $ 336,435 Industrial 222,934 205,151 Total consolidated net sales $ 618,619 $ 541,586 Segment earnings*: Aerospace $ 55,434 $ 51,083 As a percent of segment net sales 14.0 % 15.2 % Industrial 11,402 23,693 As a percent of segment net sales 5.1 % 11.5 % Total segment earnings 66,836 74,776 Nonsegment expenses (24,311 ) (29,365 ) EBIT 42,525 45,411 Interest expense, net (10,776 ) (7,665 ) Consolidated earnings before income taxes $ 31,749 $ 37,746 *This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes. Payments for property, plant and equipment $ 24,390 $ 13,123 Depreciation expense $ 20,126 $ 21,033

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS1 (Unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2022 Before Income Tax Net of Income Tax Per Share, Net of Income Tax Earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 31,749 $ 29,606 $ 0.49 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments: Non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business – – – Business development activities – – – Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments – – – Adjusted earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 31,749 $ 29,606 $ 0.49

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS1 (Unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2021 Before Income Tax Net of Income Tax Per Share, Net of Income Tax Earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 37,746 $ 30,305 $ 0.47 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments: Non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business 5,000 3,750 0.06 Business development activities 2,982 2,236 0.03 Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments 7,982 5,986 0.09 Adjusted earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 45,728 $ 36,291 $ 0.56

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBIT1 AND ADJUSTED EBIT1 (Unaudited – in thousands) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 29,606 $ 30,305 Income taxes 2,143 7,441 Interest expense 11,142 8,306 Interest income (366 ) (641 ) EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) 42,525 45,411 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments* – 7,982 Adjusted EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 42,525 $ 53,393 *See Reconciliation of Earnings to Adjusted Earnings1 table above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBITDA1 AND ADJUSTED EBITDA1 (Unaudited – in thousands) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net earnings (U.S. GAAP) $ 29,606 $ 30,305 Income taxes 2,143 7,441 Interest expense 11,142 8,306 Interest income (366 ) (641 ) Amortization of intangible assets 9,178 9,688 Depreciation expense 20,126 21,033 EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) 71,829 76,132 Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments* – 7,982 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 71,829 $ 84,114 *See Reconciliation of Earnings to Adjusted Earnings1 table above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods.

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF NONSEGMENT EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED NONSEGMENT EXPENSES1 (Unaudited – in thousands) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Nonsegment expenses (U.S. GAAP) $ 24,311 $ 29,365 Non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business – (5,000 ) Business development activities – (2,982 ) Adjusted nonsegment expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ 24,311 $ 21,383

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO

FREE CASH FLOW1 AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW1 (Unaudited – in thousands) Three-Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) $ 5,402 $ 39,290 Payments for property, plant, and equipment (24,390 ) (13,123 ) Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) (18,988 ) 26,167 Cash paid for business development activities – 770 Cash paid for restructuring charges – 505 Adjusted free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP) $ (18,988 ) $ 27,442

1 Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures : Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable, (i) costs related to business development activities and (ii) a charge related to a non-recurring matter unrelated to the ongoing operations of the business. Woodward believes that these items are short-term costs or charges and are otherwise not related to the ongoing operations of the business. Therefore, Woodward uses them to illustrate more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing. Adjusted free cash flow is free cash flow (defined below) plus the cash payments for costs related to business development activities and restructuring charges. Management believes these adjustments to free cash flow better portray Woodward’s operating performance. Guidance with respect to non-U.S. GAAP measures as provided in this release excludes, as applicable, costs, charges and payments related to (i) business development activities, and (ii) restructuring activities.

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward’s operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward’s operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment, as well as adjusted free cash flow (as described above), in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward’s various business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA and free cash flow in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Management’s calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

