Woodward Schedules Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) announced today that it expects to report its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results at approximately 4:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, August 1, 2022. A news release will be issued at that time and a conference call will be held at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

During the conference call, the company will provide an overview of its business and financial performance. You are invited to listen to the call live via the company’s website, www.woodward.com. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting “Investors/Events & Presentations/Events Calendar” from the menu, and will remain accessible on the company’s website for one year.

You may also listen to the call by dialing 1-888-440-4531 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0808 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 428216. An audio replay will be available by telephone from 7:30 p.m. EDT on August 1, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 15, 2022. The telephone number to access the replay is 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-647-362-9199 (international); reference Conference ID 428216.

About Woodward, Inc.
Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacturing, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements concerning the expected timing of the company’s release of its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results. Actual results could differ materially from projections or any other forward-looking statements and we have no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from projections and forward-looking statements are described in Woodward’s Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT:   Dan Provaznik
Director Investor Relations
970-498-3849
Dan.Provaznik@woodward.com

