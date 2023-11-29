FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD), will host its 2023 Investor Day on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and are expected to conclude at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible at 2023 Woodward Investor Day Registration. Participants must register for the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.

At the event, Chip Blankenship, Woodward’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Lacey, Woodward’s Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the executive management team are expected to discuss fiscal 2023 results, and the company’s strategies and outlook. There will also be discussions of select Woodward technology and solutions for Aerospace and Industrial applications.

Presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event, at approximately 8:55 a.m. ET, to www.woodward.com. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available on www.woodward.com no later than 9:00 a.m. ET on Monday December 11, 2023, through at least January 29, 2024.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.