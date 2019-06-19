“Wool and Bronze” Maison Charles Gets a New Investor : Le Lit National

Wool and Bronze Maison Charles gets new Investor Le Lit National Wool and Bronze Maison Charles gets new Investor Le Lit National

Paris , France, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In June 2019, two high-end French manufactures, both century-old and awarded with the prestigious label “Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant”, join forces. Le Lit National acquires shares in Maison Charles. Together they will channel their marketing resources and focus on their respective international development through a common target audience.

Since its creation in 1909, le Lit National has been a French reference for high-quality handmade bedding. With its exceptional savoir-faire and craftsmanship, the house produces in its Parisian ateliers bespoke beds with incomparable comfort and elegance. Maison Charles, founded in 1908, are sculptors of light. Renowned for their original creations in the world of decorative lighting and interior design, they perpetuate a unique savoir-faire in the great tradition of the French Master Metalworkers.

Both brands share a common passion for French fine craftsmanship. Both demonstrate care and refinement in every detail and the ambition to push rare traditional skills forward.

For the Beaufour-Lévy family, the acquisition of Maison Charles – supported by Scorimar, holding company of the Marceau Investments equity fund owned and chaired by Armelle Pébereau – builds on the takeover of le Lit National in 2016.

This new operation is driven by the same desire to support and develop exceptional craftsmanship. It will also allow le Lit National to reach new markets (interior design, luxury hospitality) and consolidate an international growth path.

For Michael Wagner, this merger reinforces the Charles team with very complementary new skills. Sharing the same quest for exception, he will focus on artistic advice for Maison Charles and support the international development of the two houses.

