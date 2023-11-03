The second-generation silhouette evolves the fan favorite with a sleek new design and even more of the brand’s signature comfort

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When Allbirds (Nasdaq: BIRD) debuted the original Wool Runner in 2016, it was named “the world’s most comfortable shoe” by TIME magazine, sold out in days, and became a celeb favorite and wardrobe staple globally.

Now, Allbirds is ready to do it all over again.

Meet the Wool Runner 2: the original icon, back and better-than-before with more than 15 brand new innovations and upgrades, including (warning: shoe jargon incoming):

Unparalleled comfort thanks to a series of upgrades. A refined compound formulation of Allbirds’s revolutionary SweetFoam™ midsole gives more cushion underfoot than ever before; ZQ Merino Wool boasts temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking qualities, plus a soft feel with or without socks.

thanks to a series of upgrades. A refined compound formulation of Allbirds’s revolutionary SweetFoam™ midsole gives more cushion underfoot than ever before; ZQ Merino Wool boasts temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking qualities, plus a soft feel with or without socks. Dramatically improved durability and structure made possible by game-changing alterations including: an added heel seam; re-engineered quarter reinforcements to maintain the structure of the upper; a repositioned U throat, and a shortened vamp.

made possible by game-changing alterations including: an added heel seam; re-engineered quarter reinforcements to maintain the structure of the upper; a repositioned U throat, and a shortened vamp. A refreshed, refined design approach that includes a brand new midsole look with line detailing to add texture and expression; puffed eyelets with single embroidery stitching; and an altered bite line, particularly at the toe, for a more proportional appearance.

that includes a brand new midsole look with line detailing to add texture and expression; puffed eyelets with single embroidery stitching; and an altered bite line, particularly at the toe, for a more proportional appearance. Radically improved fit made possible by reversing the shape of the shoe’s tongue (from convex to concave) and the addition of an anatomically-shaped heel last. Allbirds underwent extensive wear testing to perfect the comfort of the Wool Runner 2 to be suitable for all-day use, and has added half-sizes to the franchise to find a perfect fit for every foot.

“The Wool Runner 2 is a dramatically improved product experience. We focused our innovation engine on harnessing some of the world’s most sustainable materials, alongside the many lessons we’ve gained over the last seven years,” said Joey Zwillinger, co-founder and CEO, Allbirds. “We’re retaining the understated design of the iconic Wool Runner, while offering a modern aesthetic to meet the needs of today’s customers, coupled with dramatically increased durability and comfort.”

The original Wool Runner began as an idea from New Zealand soccer player Tim Brown, inspired by the surprising qualities of Merino wool, a super natural material from his homeland. It quickly earned attention after being spotted on the feet of various high-profile celebrities. Its minimalist design cut-through the footwear industry as cultural norms shifted and sneakers became a mainstay in wardrobes around the world, whatever the occasion.

“I first launched what would become the Wool Runner with a $450 budget, a video filmed on a family friend’s farm, and faith that people would love these insanely comfortable shoes,” said Tim Brown, co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Allbirds. “Our growth since that moment has blown me away – but we’re still just seven years into building a 100-year brand. And, for this next chapter of the Allbirds journey, it feels fitting that we return to our roots and reimagine the iconic shoe that started it all.”

The Wool Runner 2 ($110 USD) comes with a comfort guarantee, allowing for no-questions-asked returns within the first 30 days if the shoe’s comfort doesn’t exceed expectations. It is available in half sizes across men’s and women’s, online at www.allbirds.com and in stores now.

About Allbirds: Dreamed up in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in San Francisco in 2016 with the ethos of using sustainable materials to create the world’s most comfortable shoes. With carbon reduction as its north star, Allbirds is paving the way for a more sustainable approach to business through product innovation, industry collaboration (like open sourcing its footprint calculator) and being the first footwear brand to carbon label all of its products. www.allbirds.com

