Augustine Institute and Ignatius Press collaborate on catechetical program

Greenwood Village, Colorado, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Augustine Institute and Ignatius Press have collaborated on a groundbreaking initiative to reinvigorate Catholic education: Word of Life. This curriculum is one of the first catechetical programs approved by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) using the new accompaniment process for curriculum development. This new process seeks to develop more effective catechetical materials to present the truths of the faith.

The Word of Life curriculum immerses children and families in the story of salvation history. It uses a dynamic combination of print, video, and digital media to help students and parents alike discover their Catholic identity through four golden threads: salvation history, Christian anthropology, character formation through heroic virtue, and learning through discipleship.

Since its release last year, Word of Life has become one of the most rapidly growing catechetical programs in the country: over 700 parishes and schools use the program to grow deeper in their faith. The Word of Life curriculum has become a key component in how Catholic schools use new ways to teach students, particularly relevant as Catholic Schools Week will be held from January 29–February 4, 2023.

“Our hope is that Word of Life answers St. John Paul II’s call to proclaim the Gospel of Christ, not only with new methods and expressions but with a renewed ardor,” said Kevin Clemens, senior director of curriculum at the Augustine Institute.

Word of Life teaches through an integrated learning model that blends physical workbooks, interactive online learning, and video and audio enhancements. The curriculum also includes in-depth teacher and catechist formation materials to ensure high-quality learning. There are versions tailored for both Catholic schools and parish-based religious education. The parish editions are also available in bilingual English/Spanish. Word of Life engages, educates, and evangelizes the whole family, reinvigorating fruitful participation in the Church’s life and mission.

Watch the Word of Life trailer: http://bit.ly/3kC1GCS. Visit the Word of Life website: www.wordoflifeseries.org. For media information, please visit www.wordoflifeseries.org/press.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Kevin Wandra (404-788-1276 or KWandra@CarmelCommunications.com) of Carmel Communications.

About the Augustine Institute: The Augustine Institute is a Catholic educational apostolate based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Founded in 2005, the Augustine Institute exists to help Catholics understand, live, and share their faith through initiatives like Amen, FORMED, the Graduate School of Theology, Word of Life, and others.

About Ignatius Press: Ignatius Press is a Catholic book and film publishing company founded in 1978 by Fr. Joseph Fessio, S.J. Its mission is to collaborate in the evangelizing, catechetical, liturgical, and educational work of the Catholic Church. Ignatius Press promotes spiritual growth through the publication and distribution of Catholic print, video, and audio materials, as well as via the internet and social media.

CONTACT: Kevin Wandra Carmel Communications 404-788-1276 KWandra@CarmelCommunications.com