Work Truck Demand Rises Creating Significant Opportunity for Dealers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Comvoy National Truck Locator Celebrates Two Year Anniversary

National Commercial Truck Locator

The national marketplace for commercial vehicles, Comvoy.com offers the ability to search by vocation, simplifying the process of finding work-ready vehicles.

Chico, CA, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celebrating the two year mark since its launch, Comvoy.com continues to experience significant increases in many areas, validating the market need for work-ready vehicles. Commercial vehicles are used by industries that support nearly 80% of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Work Truck Solutions® created Comvoy, a marketplace that offers users the ability to search vehicles by vocation, backed by detailed configuration data enabling a dealer to accurately meet the demands of the commercial shopper. 

Citing a 329% year-over-year lift in web leads, Kathryn Schifferle, CEO of Comvoy and Founder/CEO of Work Truck Solutions, said “It’s rewarding to see work truck and van buyers using our national locator to find the vehicles they need to run their businesses.”   

In addition to web lead increases, direct calls due to searches were up 322% year-over-year, while new users jumped 133%. This growth has also attracted partners wanting to reach commercial vehicle buyers, and partner with dealerships listing vehicles. Kirk Mann, Senior Vice President and GM of Transportation Finance at Mitsubishi HC Capital America, a Comvoy partner, said “Comvoy.com is a great tool for matching commercial vehicle customers and dealers, and adding us as a financing partner is a beneficial addition to that service. Collaborating with Work Truck Solutions and Comvoy fits well with our strategy as we are committed to developing innovative solutions that support our dealer partners’ growth initiatives.”  

With continued strong performance of commercial truck sales, including a 15+% year-over-year increase for medium duty trucks, and a 29% increase in final mile activity, there is certainly market demand. However, industry-wide supply shortages continue to limit production, making finding commercial vehicles difficult. Schifferle added, “Comvoy is all about making the search process as efficient as possible to really match commercial customers to the right work trucks and vans for their jobs. Comvoy also extends dealers’ reach to a national market which assists both sides of the purchase equation.”       

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is a smart, technology-based platform for the Commercial Vehicle Industry; an efficient customer-focused end-to-end experience for commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and body upfitters. Our innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales and profitability. Our national marketplace, Comvoy (www.comvoy.com), seamlessly connects the right commercial buyers to vehicles and services they need to run their business. VAST, the Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool, offers access to many inventory sources specifically for the wholesale acquisition of commercial work trucks, vans and pickups for a one-stop-shop experience. EZOrder minimizes customer frustration surrounding inventory shortages and gets their vehicle order to the head of the line.

Learn more at www.worktrucksolutions.com

