Industry recognizes technological innovation and organizational excellence

Work Truck Solutions Named as Emerging 8 Honoree Kathryn Schifferle, Work Truck Solutions Founder/CVO, receiving Emerging 8 award from Steve Greenfield, Automotive Ventures.

Chico, CA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Work Truck Solutions, the only company that offers a complete set of commercial vehicle business solutions, has been named an Emerging 8 honoree by Cherokee Media Group (CMG). The Emerging 8 award recognizes the most innovative and promising companies in the automotive industry.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as an Emerging 8 honoree,” said Kathryn Schifferle, founder and Chief Vision Officer of Work Truck Solutions. “This award is a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication and focus on industry changes and trends, and we are excited to continue providing innovative solutions to all our customers.”

CMG announced the Emerging 8 award during the Auto Intel Summit/National Remarketing Conference Spring Summit in Raleigh, North Carolina. Candidates for the award come from recommendations by industry leaders.

“Work Truck Solutions helps dealerships manage their commercial inventory and connect with their business buyers, reducing pain points throughout the process, while increasing profits for the commercial operation,” said Aaron Johnson, CEO of Work Truck Solutions. “The company’s powerful commercial vehicle platform educates buyers with digital marketing tools, and delivers insightful market and product data directly to our dealer customers.”

Emerging 8 honorees are recognized as companies who address challenges through innovative technology and are at the forefront of the automotive space.

Work Truck Solutions relies heavily on its company culture to stand out as a leader. “We have built an outstanding culture of collaboration, appreciation, and iteration in service to the industry,” explained Schifferle. “Our team celebrates both mutual support and success achieved for our customers daily.”

Not content to rest after receiving the Emerging 8 nod, Johnson wrapped up comments from the company by saying, “Work Truck Solutions will continue to build our partner network of OEMs, automotive tech stack providers, upfitters, fleet management companies, service providers and other industry stakeholders who share our vision of helping the industry become more efficient, transparent and connected.”

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle industry. The end-to-end solutions such as Comvoy.com, the national commercial marketplace, and CV Showroom™, the smart digital catalog of commercial vehicles not in stock, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. This innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability.

Attachment

Work Truck Solutions Named as Emerging 8 Honoree

CONTACT: Steve Henning Work Truck Solutions 530-718-1885 steve.henning@worktrucksolutions.com