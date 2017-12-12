Breaking News
Home / Top News / Worker Organization Urges Kenney to Fire Nixon Over his Role in Sexual Harassment Case

Worker Organization Urges Kenney to Fire Nixon Over his Role in Sexual Harassment Case

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 15 mins ago

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alberta’s largest worker advocacy organization has joined the chorus of people calling on UCP leader Jason Kenney to fire his house leader, Jason Nixon, after it was revealed that Nixon fired a female employee for lodging a sexual harassment complaint when he was the owner of a health and safety company in 2005.

“We’re not just talking about allegations here,” says Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labour. “Nixon was found guilty by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal of illegally firing a woman because she complained about being sexually harassed by one of Nixon’s clients. Instead of standing behind his employee – who happened to be a single mother of three –  he fired her in order to curry favour with his client. And he did it right before Christmas.”

McGowan says Nixon’s track record should disqualify him from holding positions of authority on Alberta’s political stage.

“Based on his actions, and the fine that was levied against him for his illegal and morally abhorrent behavior, it is clear that Nixon is not fit to continue on in a leadership role in the Legislature.”

Nixon’s response to his employee’s harassment complaint also underlines the desperate need for the kind of anti-harassment provisions included in Bill 30, the NDP’s new workplace health and safety law, currently being debated in the Legislature.

“Nixon and his UCP colleagues have been arguing that there is no need for more stringent rules to protect women from harassment in the workplace and that the employers can be trusted to do the right thing without legislation,” says McGowan.

“Nixon is walking, talking proof of why we need tougher laws against sexual harassment in the workplace – and why UCP arguments to the contrary are complete hogwash. Working Albertans need laws like Bill 30 because harassment is real and because too many employers continue to ignore it and enable it, the way Nixon himself did when he was an employer.”

McGowan sent a letter to Kenney asking him to “do the right thing” and fire Nixon.

“Instead of defending the indefensible, I’m asking you find the courage and internal fortitude to take a stand against sexual harassment,” McGowan wrote. “Working Albertans – both women and men – are watching.”

For further information, please contact:
Janelle Morin, Director of Communications
780-278-3640 or [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.