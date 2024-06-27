CINCINNATI, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, announced a new upfit program in partnership with Surefitters, a leader in truck and van upfitting based in Rosemount, MN. Through this partnership, Workhorse will offer a range of upfit options for its medium-duty commercial EVs.

The upfit program with Surefitters offers a ship-thru solution to commercial EV customers, ensuring fleet managers benefit from streamlined quality control, consistent upfitting standards, enhanced convenience, and volume discounts. The partnership launched with 13 pre-configured upfit packages available to Workhorse Dealers, specialized for last-mile delivery and vocational trades for the W56 and W750 step vans. Additionally, full-body packages from ToughLite, CM Truck Beds, and Rugby are included for the W4 CC cab chassis. More options will be added throughout the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

“We are excited to offer our commercial upfit packages for purpose-built Workhorse EV chassis,” said Mark Holman, President of Surefitters. “This partnership is a natural fit, resulting in superior work-ready trucks for customers.”

Josh Anderson, Chief Technology Officer of Workhorse added: “The partnership with Surefitters enables our vehicles to go to market quickly with high-quality, turn-key packages put together by their national network of expert upfitters.”

Workhorse commercial EVs are purpose-built for reliability and performance, featuring advanced battery-electric technology for zero-emission operation and customizable configurations for various industry needs. The collaboration with Surefitters enhances Workhorse’s offering by streamlining the upfitting process, ensuring consistent quality, and providing fleet managers with efficient, turn-key solutions. To learn more about upfit packages and get behind the wheel of a Workhorse vehicle visit workhorse.com/request-demo.

About Surefitters

Surefitters, based in Rosemount, MN, is a leading provider of truck and van upfitting solutions. With a focus on delivering high-quality, purpose-built upfit packages, Surefitters serves a wide range of industries and applications, ensuring that each vehicle is work-ready and tailored to meet specific needs. For more information, visit surefitters.com and toughlite.com.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The discussions in this press release contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These are statements that relate to future periods and include, but are not limited to, statements about the features, benefits and performance of our products, our ability to introduce new product offerings and increase revenue from existing products, expected expenses including those related to selling and marketing, product development and general and administrative, our beliefs regarding the health and growth of the market for our products, anticipated increase in our customer base, expansion of our products functionalities, expected revenue levels and sources of revenue, expected impact, if any, of legal proceedings, the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources, the likelihood of us obtaining additional financing in the immediate future and the expected terms of such financing, and expected growth in business. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: our ability to develop and manufacture our new product portfolio, including the W4CC, W750, W56 and WNext platforms; our ability to attract and retain customers for our existing and new products; risks associated with obtaining orders and executing upon such orders; the unavailability, reduction, elimination or adverse application of government subsidies and incentives or any failure by states or other government entities to adopt or enforce regulations; supply chain disruptions, including constraints on steel, semiconductors and other material inputs and resulting cost increases impacting our Company, our customers, our suppliers or the industry; our ability to capitalize on opportunities to deliver products to meet customer requirements; our limited operations and need to expand and enhance elements of our production process to fulfill product orders; our general inability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and business plan; our ability to obtain financing to meet our immediate liquidity needs and the potential costs, dilution and restrictions imposed by any such financing; our ability to regain compliance with the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market and otherwise maintain the listing of our securities thereon and the impact of any steps we take to regain such compliance, such as a reverse split of our common stock, on our operations, stock price and future access to liquidity; our ability to protect our intellectual property; market acceptance for our products; our ability to obtain sufficient liquidity from operations and financing activities to continue as a going concern and, our ability to control our expenses; the effectiveness of our cost control measures and impact such measures could have on our operations, including the effects of furloughing employees; potential competition, including without limitation shifts in technology; volatility in and deterioration of national and international capital markets and economic conditions; global and local business conditions; acts of war (including without limitation the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel) and/or terrorism; the prices being charged by our competitors; our inability to retain key members of our management team; our inability to satisfy our customer warranty claims; the outcome of any regulatory or legal proceedings, including with Coulomb Solutions Inc.; our ability to consummate and realize the benefits of a potential sale and leaseback transaction of our Union City Facility; and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the “Risk Factors” sections of our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

