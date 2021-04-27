Breaking News
Workhorse Group Sets First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Monday, May 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET

CINCINNATI, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last mile delivery sector, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 10 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Workhorse management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, May 10, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 877-407-8289
International dial-in: 201-689-8341

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Workhorse’s website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 17, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853
International replay number: 201-612-7415
Replay ID: 13719215        

About Workhorse Group Inc.
Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

Media Contacts:

Mike Dektas
Creative Storm PR
513-266-3590
[email protected]

Prosek Partners
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
[email protected]

