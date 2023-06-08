CINCINNATI, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero emission commercial vehicles, today announced it showcased its W56 vehicle to members of Congress, policy makers, and other federal officials at the “Driving the Future: An Electric Vehicle Event” on June 7 in Washington D.C.

“Driving the Future: An Electric Vehicle Event” was hosted by CALSTART and members of Congress on the Capitol Grounds and highlighted the availability of a diverse display of electric vehicles (“EVs”). The EV showcase and interactive event allowed members of Congress to learn more about the market readiness and diverse available technology to accelerate the transition to EVs. At the event, Workhorse displayed its W56 delivery vehicle and discussed its use and adoption with attendees who were able to visit, tour, and drive the vehicle.

“The future of last-mile delivery is electric, and we are excited to have had the opportunity to showcase our W56 to members of Congress and explain the role of EVs in changing the way the world works,” said Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “The event provided an opportunity for us to highlight Workhorse’s exciting last-mile delivery vehicles and discuss the diverse available technology available to accelerate the broader transition to EVs. We look forward to continuing the public conversation on the compelling benefits of EVs and the role we play in this critical market.”

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground and air-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks and drones. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

