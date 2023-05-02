CINCINNATI, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company with a vision to pioneer the transition to zero emission commercial vehicles, today announced its attendance at the upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (“ACT Expo”), which is being held from May 1-4, 2023 in Anaheim, CA.

As part of the Company’s participation at ACT Expo, Workhorse plans to highlight the commercial readiness of its W56 step van which was formally unveiled in March at the NTEA Work Truck Show. Workhorse will be displaying a production intent vehicle and stripped chassis along with a dedicated W56 step van available for ride-and-drive opportunities during the event. Dealers are now taking pre-orders for W56 production slots in Q4 2023/Q1 2024 scheduling before production begins in Q3 2023.

“Today, commercial vehicle operators are one step closer to having the W56 in their fleet,” said Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “This vehicle incorporates the extensive on-road learnings of our legacy vehicles and improves upon those models with a new custom-designed chassis. The early feedback on the W56 has been encouraging as we’re seeing real interest start to build ahead of official production start in the third quarter of this year.”

Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch will also host a presentation detailing the progress made with the W56 on Wednesday, May 3rd at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Presentation Details

Location: ACT Expo, Anaheim Convention Center, Booth #5829

Date: May 3, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time

About the W56 Step Van

Available in a number of work truck configurations tailored to meet various business applications, the W56 is Workhorse’s new Class 5/6 model, providing a unique blend of reliability, quality, and serviceability. The zero-emission delivery work van is designed to meet the challenging demands of the commercial vehicle industry, supporting benchmark payload capacity of up to approximately 10,000 pounds and with a range of up to 150 miles. The W56 also offers a large 1,000+ cubic foot cargo box with lowered step-in and wide cabin door for easier entry and exit. Built with the delivery driver in mind, the cabin has been ergonomically designed while still providing safety and comfort during even the longest shifts.

Leveraging existing Workhorse designs, including nine million plus miles of service time on the road, the W56 offers the first fully designed, purpose-built chassis platform built from the ground up out of Workhorse’s Union City, IN factory. Customer demonstration vehicles are ready before regular production begins in the third quarter of 2023.

Additional information about the W56 can be found on Workhorse’s website here.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground and air-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks and drones. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

About ACT Expo

For more than a decade, ACT Expo has been the premier annual event showcasing the latest technologies, fuels, services, and vehicles driving the transition to low- and zero-emission transportation solutions.

Featuring numerous product debuts and major industry announcements, ACT Expo provides a unique opportunity to network with the most influential thought leaders and progressive fleets in commercial transportation. For additional information visit actexpo.com.

