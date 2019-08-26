Workhorse to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019

CINCINNATI, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS ) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective electric-mobility solutions to the transportation sector, has been invited to present at the 8 th Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Workhorse management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here .

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected] .

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations , a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference .

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing electric mobility solutions to the transportation sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com .

