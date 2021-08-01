Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Working around Apple’s defi browser removal, $USELESS Crypto creates a tool that renders Pancake Swap Useless

Working around Apple’s defi browser removal, $USELESS Crypto creates a tool that renders Pancake Swap Useless

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Useless Swap

Send BNB Smart Chain to the QR code and receive Useless in your Metamask or Trust Wallet!

Send BNB Smart Chain to the QR code and receive Useless in your Metamask or Trust Wallet!

OREM, Utah, Aug. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — If you’ve ever experienced the frustration of attempting to buy alt coins in Trust Wallet with an iPhone, you’ll know the process is lengthy and frustrating, involving a special defi browser and a dApp like Pancake Swap or UniSwap. But the Useless Crypto team has created a “Useless Swapper” contract to cut out the middleman, which is especially helpful now that iOS users have been blocked from using the in-app defi browser option. Instead of the 8 step process, the Useless Swapper allows you to send BNB Smart Chain out, and immediately receive Useless crypto in return. No headache required.

With an average of 4 Million daily transactions on the Binance Smart Chain to buy and trade tokens like Useless Crypto, this is more than double the amount on Ethereum’s network, in part because of BSC’s cost-effective gas fees and smart contracts like the Useless Swapper that are so easily integrated. But Apple’s decision that forced Trust Wallet to disable the dApp browser to comply with App Store Guidelines could hinder existing holders from buying alt coins, and frustrate new buyers out of their intended purchases, limiting the space’s growth.

The creation of the Useless Swapper is unique to the token and the defi/dApp space. By simply sending Binance Smart Chain to the address 0x2d72aAb6d81E8EE681430C13850bD77585F222Cb with enough Smart Chain left in your wallet allocated for gas fees, you quickly receive Useless deposited directly into your crypto wallet. This also works on metamask if you don’t prefer Trust Wallet. With the ability to avoid using a frustrating dApp in the middle of your token swap, Useless and their development of dApps and upcoming app ecosystem is starting to prove the only thing Useless about this token is their name.

$USELESS continues to gain traction with more than 3300 holders since launching in mid June 2021, and was listed on both CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko mid July. Doxxed members of the corporate entity controlling the Multi-Signature wallet can be found on the token’s website, uselesscrypto.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e3969d9-faab-4f8d-9efa-b9d09512c7fe

CONTACT: Jacqueline Dutton
Marketing Director
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.