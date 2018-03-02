Working Opportunity Fund Annual General Meeting Date

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd. announces that it intends to hold its annual general meeting on or before June 30, 2018.

Reference:

Tony Rautava

Chief Compliance Officer

Growth Works Capital Ltd.,

Manager of Working Opportunity Fund (EVCC) Ltd.

Tel: (604) 895-7255

2080 – 1055 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 3R5