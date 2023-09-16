Hey there, career pathfinders and cubicle escapists! You’ve asked for it, and here it is—our deep-dive into the world of remote work now comes with cited research to back up the talk. So, let’s roll up our sleeves and dig in!

The Sweet Side of Remote Work: Freedom, Flexibility, and Pajamas

Flexibility is King

Flexibility stands as one of the most celebrated perks of remote work. Being in control of your schedule can result in better work-life balance, and research backs it up. According to a study by Owl Labs, 71% of remote workers say they’re happy in their job, compared to 55% of on-site workers (Owl Labs, State of Remote Work 2020).

Cost Savings

The cost benefits of working from home are real. A Global Workplace Analytics survey estimates that a typical worker can save between $2,500 and $4,000 a year by working remotely (Global Workplace Analytics).

Wider Career Opportunities

Geographic boundaries are melting away, and remote work is a big reason why. You’re no longer confined to job opportunities in your local area, dramatically widening your career options.

The Sour Grapes: Stagnation, Invisibility, and, Oh, The Loneliness!

Out of Sight, Out of Mind?

Physical absence can sometimes mean professional absence. Harvard Business Review indicates that remote workers are less likely to receive performance-based promotions compared to their in-office counterparts (Harvard Business Review).

Slower Skill Development

A study by Buffer suggests that the lack of informal face-to-face interaction in remote work can slow down skill development and limit exposure to company culture (Buffer State of Remote Work).

The Social Drought

Isolation is a common issue cited by remote workers. According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, work-related isolation can lead to increased stress and decreased job satisfaction (Journal of Applied Psychology).

A Hard Look at Lifetime Earnings

Research indicates that workers who are remote full-time may miss out on the career advancements and salary hikes their in-person counterparts enjoy. One report suggests that being “out of sight, out of mind” can limit career growth prospects (CNBC).

Social Implications: Are We Trading Water Coolers for WhatsApp?

Social interactions at work are more important than you might think. Research published in the Academy of Management Journal shows that informal social interactions at work can lead to greater job satisfaction and even career advancement (Academy of Management Journal).

Tale of the Tape

So, is remote work a career-killer? The answer is: it’s complicated. However, it’s pretty clear that working remotely over an extended period of time will limit career growth for most workers.

Remote work offers exciting possibilities for balancing your personal and professional life. Yet, it also poses challenges to career growth, skill development, and social interactions.

If you’re considering remote work, be intentional. Seek opportunities for visibility within your company, keep sharpening your skills, and remember to clock some face time (either digitally or physically) with your team. Your career might just thank you!

And that’s a wrap, folks! If you found this useful or have some insights of your own, feel free to drop a comment below. Happy remote working!