Workplace Options (WPO) is the largest independent provider of bespoke wellbeing and mental health solutions for more than 79 million people in more than 200 countries and territories across the globe. On November 7, 2023, WPO announced it acquired The Diversity Movement, a technology-led consulting firm focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The acquisition further advances WPO’s capabilities and expertise across the full spectrum of workplace wellbeing services and will be a valuable complement to WPO’s existing holistic solutions for employees and their families. The move enables WPO to expand its global reach in helping employers build organizational resilience, champion psychological safety, and support their people’s emotional, practical, and physical health.

The TDM acquisition further advances WPO’s capabilities and expertise across the full spectrum of workplace wellbeing and mental health services and will be a valuable complement to WPO’s existing holistic solutions for employees and their families. The move enables WPO to expand its global reach in helping employers build organizational resilience, champion psychological safety, and support their people’s emotional, practical, and physical health.

“Inclusive leadership, equitable opportunities, and employee engagement are top priorities for innovative and resilient organizations,” said Alan King, President, and CEO of WPO. “Through this acquisition, and WPO’s expertise in providing wellbeing solutions anytime and anywhere, we will create culture-centric companies, while also helping people through The Diversity Movement’s groundbreaking, on-demand employee experience platform. Individually and together, we are committed to empowering every person to be their authentic self. WPO and TDM are aligned in our vision to make a transformative difference through innovation, technology, and a human-centric approach to holistic health.”

WPO and TDM recently celebrated Global Diversity Awareness Month. WPO hosted a virtual conference for the workplace community focused on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Donald Thompson, CEO and Co-founder of The Diversity Movement, was a featured speaker, discussing trends and insights in the DEIB landscape for senior leaders and organizations.

“TDM was founded with the audacious goal of improving people’s lives through culture change and diversity-led programming,” said Thompson. “We have created a powerhouse in digital learning, content, client success, and scalable employee experience solutions. WPO’s history of innovation and global success enables TDM to reach people around the world, ultimately creating workplace excellence that extends into families, communities, and society.”

WPO brings holistic wellbeing services to more than 79 million people in more than 200 countries and territories across the globe. The TDM acquisition enables WPO to deliver personalized programming and culture-centric tools to its clients and partners. The investment will allow WPO to leverage TDM’s employee engagement platform and deliver its innovative products into more global markets through WPO’s technologies and networks.

ABOUT WORKPLACE OPTIONS

Founded in 1982, Workplace Options (WPO) is the largest independent provider of holistic wellbeing solutions. Through customized programs, and a comprehensive global network of credentialed providers and professionals, WPO supports individuals to become healthier, happier, and more productive both personally and professionally. Trusted by 56 percent of Fortune 500 companies, WPO delivers high-quality care digitally and in-person to more than 79 million people across 116,000 organizations in more than 200 countries and territories.

ABOUT THE DIVERSITY MOVEMENT

The Diversity Movement enables organizations to build and strengthen culture by tying real-world business outcomes to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives via a scalable subscription-based employee experience platform. TDM’s integrated approach creates an inclusive culture through the application of data-informed insight, technology, and DEI expertise. The platform offers end-to-end education, from front-line employees to a leadership assessment tool that measures cultural competency in executive team building. TDM offers DEI Navigator for organizations who want to scale culture, as well as 400 original, digital learning lessons; 650+ award-winning micro-learning videos delivered in a “Netflix for DEI experience;” and analytics to track culture-building progress. “TDM Library ” is a resource hub for organizations to find expert-curated multimedia content that transforms culture. TDM powers scalable and sustainable workplace excellence via a data-driven approach focused on results. For more information and resources, visit thediversitymovement.com.

