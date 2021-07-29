Workplace Stress and Absenteeism Among Key Findings in Workplace Options Wellbeing Study

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

RALEIGH, N.C., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Workplace Options (WPO), a global provider of integrated employee wellbeing solutions, today announced key findings from its wellbeing study.

The study measured 24,000 participants over a three-month period and was focused on employee mental health issues. The findings are part of an initiative that WPO plans to share quarterly to identify global workplace wellbeing trends.

Based on the study, findings reveal that 32 percent of employees contacting the service centers seeking emotional support were experiencing workplace issues. The top three issues identified were workplace stress (45 percent), conflict/tension (24 percent), and performance issues (16 percent).

“We believe this data will help CEOs and other company leaders better understand the issues faced by their employees and, therefore, respond with more relevant solutions,” shares Alan King, President and CEO of WPO. “Our study clearly shows that workplace stress and conflict need greater attention.”

According to WPO’s Vice President of Clinical Crisis & Specialty Services, Dr. Kennette Harris, individuals experiencing workplace issues or conflict may have physical and emotional symptoms that impact their work performance.

“Stomach issues, fatigue, and headaches are common physical symptoms associated with stress, while irritability, anxiety, and apathy are common emotional reactions,” shares Dr. Harris. “Over the long-term, unmanaged stress can contribute to a number of health issues, including cardiovascular disease, anxiety, and depression.”

The study revealed that the most frequently reported emotional symptom was stress (55 percent), followed by anxiety/panic (19 percent).

Decreased productivity and increased absenteeism, which often accompany workplace stress and conflict, are key concerns among employers, especially in countries that are currently struggling with staffing in the wake of COVID-19. WPO’s workplace wellbeing study found that of the employees reporting workplace concerns, one out of three reported they missed at least one day of work as a result. In fact, the average number of workdays missed was 18.

According to WPO’s report, the countries with the highest rates of absenteeism due to workplace issues are the following:

1. United Kingdom: 47%
2. France: 15%
3. United States: 10%

WPO offers several services to support employees dealing with work-related stress, including counseling and mindfulness training. Earlier this year, WPO launched Revive, a program designed to support employees facing burnout or at risk of burnout.

WPO has harnessed data from its service centers as a global service provider and created a sophisticated, interactive, real-time reporting dashboard built especially for clients to analyze and utilize the data to maximize their wellbeing programs.

For more information about WPO’s services, the study, and the client dashboard, visit www.workplaceoptions.com.

About Workplace Options

Workplace Options helps employees balance their work, family, and personal needs to become healthier, happier, and more productive, both personally and professionally. The company’s world-class employee support, effectiveness, and wellbeing services provide information, resources, referrals, and consultation on a variety of issues ranging from dependent care and stress management to clinical services and wellness programs.

Drawing from an international network of credentialed providers and professionals, Workplace Options is the world’s largest integrated employee support and work-life services provider. Service centers in the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Portugal, France, Belgium, UAE, Singapore, Japan, China, India, and Indonesia support more than 70 million employees across 116,000 organizations and more than 200 countries and territories.

To learn more, visit www.workplaceoptions.com.

Marsha Fisher
[email protected]
800.699.8011 x 71428

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38f47c20-5b8c-4af2-b1ce-9a684d0a777c

