Worksoft Introduces Process Intelligence with AI-Powered Analytics to its Codeless Connective Automation Platform

New Capabilities Deliver Real-Time Process Understanding to Market’s Only Automation Platform Seamlessly Connecting Process Intelligence, Testing and RPA

Dallas, Texas, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Worksoft, the industry’s leading provider of end-to-end enterprise automation for complex custom and packaged applications like SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Workday and more, today announced the expansion of its Connective Automation Platform to include unmatched AI-driven analytics capabilities, becoming the first vendor to offer a genuinely codeless, scalable automation solution that seamlessly connects process intelligence, business process testing and production automation to drive comprehensive process insight and continuous process improvement.

Process Intelligence provides a unified view of end-to-end business processes with actionable insights, delivering unprecedented enterprise process visibility and maximizing process efficiency by eliminating business and IT silos. Combining multiple data sources—including process mining, business process captures, test automation results, production performance, and more—Process Intelligence generates a real-time roadmap for automation and process optimization.

“This new level of Process Intelligence is a catalyst for CFOs and CIOs looking to unlock the full potential of their automation investment, providing them with a closed-loop view of their processes in real-time,” said Tony Sumpster, Worksoft CEO. “Process understanding is critical to driving digital transformation, and these platform enhancements reinforce our commitment to enabling real business change, uniquely bridging process understanding and business process automation in pre and post-production.”

Digital transformation and automation strategies heighten the need to identify and understand business processes. The addition of Process Intelligence to Worksoft’s Connective Automation platform creates an unparalleled opportunity for enterprises to visualize and understand as-is business processes and identify and create resilient automation to enable continuous testing, RPA and Agile+DevOps development initiatives at speed and scale.

“Worksoft’s AI-powered process intelligence is transforming the way business and IT teams align to deliver the best end-user experience and business outcomes. It provides real-time automation insights enabling customers to better understand, de-risk, and optimize their processes,” said Shoeb Javed, Worksoft Chief Product and Strategy Officer. “With nearly three-quarters of organizations today having adopted DevOps in some form, the request for advanced automation and deeper business/IT alignment is accelerating. Our platform now offers customers the ability to continuously evaluate process insights to target what to automate and build automation at scale, faster.”

Key Process Intelligence Benefits:

Real-time ROI – Identifies candidates for process optimization and automation, prioritized by potential and realized cost savings to extend existing automation value to prove immediate impact.

– Uses AI-driven Process Intelligence to turn insights into automation and process optimization at the click of a button. 360-Degree Insights – Unifies real-time business and IT data insights from the broadest sources to deliver the best end-user experience and business outcomes.

Process Intelligence Customer Beta Quotes:

“With Process Intelligence, it’s easy to view optimization and automation opportunities across all of my process data.” – IT Specialist for industry-leading consumer packaged goods manufacturer

“Process Intelligence gives me a one-screen, easy-to-use view of what I’ve automated and where I need to focus across my landscape.” – QA Manager for leading HVAC and building supplies manufacturer

About Worksoft

Worksoft provides Connective Automation for the world’s leading global enterprises, automating the full lifecycle of a business process from process intelligence to testing to RPA. Our codeless automation empowers business users and IT to accelerate automation and arms organizations with process data insights to prioritize automation efforts and extend the value into RPA for maximum efficiency and scalability. With Worksoft, enterprises can speed project timelines and ensure data-driven quality for their complex end-to-end business applications, including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Workday®, SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, and more. Recognized by leading Global Systems Integrators as the market’s choice for large-scale continuous enterprise automation, Worksoft is embedded into their ERP practices to enable their Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and accelerate digital transformation.

