West Seneca, New York, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) (“Worksport” or the “Company”) extends warm Thanksgiving wishes to its dedicated employees, valued investors, and stakeholders. As we gather to express gratitude for the blessings of the year, Worksport is thankful for the unwavering support and commitment that has propelled the Company to new heights.

Worksport’s management reflects on the Company’s journey with a sense of pride, recognizing the pivotal role that employees and investors have played in achieving significant milestones. The Company has consistently demonstrated its dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, as evidenced by its recent achievements highlighted in the following latest press releases:

Worksport Signs Long Term Agreement with Customer for US Factory Product and Expects US$16,000,000 in Annual Sales, Marking Significant Growth and Demand at NY Factory, issued on September 19, 2023; Worksport Increases R&D for Terravis Energy Subsidiary’s Heat Pump Project, issued on October 24, 2023; Worksport Announces Pricing of Approximately $4.7 Million Registered Direct Offering & Concurrent Private Placement, issued on October 31, 2023; Worksport Gears Up for Initial Alpha Release of its Pioneering COR Portable Energy Storage System, issued on November 2, 2023; Worksport Reports 2400% Q3 Revenue Growth YoY as the Company Initiates Production, issued on November 15, 2023; and Worksport Advances COR Battery Power Generator System to Test Phase in Anticipation of the Alpha Release, issued on November 20, 2023.

These press releases showcase Worksport’s commitment to excellence and its continuous efforts to push the boundaries of innovation in the automotive accessories industry.

Management at Worksport is particularly proud of the Company’s current position and looks forward to the exciting future ahead. The recent successes have created a solid foundation for Worksport’s expansion and growth. With an eye on the future, Worksport’s management is confident in the Company’s ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities and navigate challenges.

The management team expresses deep appreciation for the incredible team spirit that has been instrumental in Worksport’s success. The dedication, hard work and collaborative spirit of the entire Worksport team have fostered an environment of innovation and achievement. As the Company continues to grow, Worksport is committed to nurturing this positive and dynamic team culture.

As Worksport moves forward, the Company remains focused on its mission to provide cutting-edge energy solutions and truck bed innovations. With the support of its employees, investors, and stakeholders, Worksport is poised for continued success and looks forward to achieving new milestones in the coming year.

Worksport wishes everyone a joyous and fulfilling Thanksgiving, filled with warmth, gratitude, and the company of loved ones.

For further information, please visit Worksport’s official website for investors at investors.worksport.com.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com .

