West Seneca, New York, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP) (“Worksport” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of truck beds and solar-integrated tonneau covers for pickup trucks, is excited to announce the anticipated summer launch of its revolutionary SOLIS Solar Cover and COR Battery System. The SOLIS Cover is expected to be available for major brands including the Ford Motor Company (“Ford”), the General Motors Company (“General Motors or “GM”) and the Hyundai Motor Company (“Hyundai”). Also, with immense popularity, Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or “Cybertruck”) with the Tesla Cybertruck could, one day, become an ideal candidate for the Worksport SOLIS and COR bundle, as the Tesla Cybertruck reaches mass market through increased deliveries. The innovative SOLIS and COR duo is on track for its scheduled release, promising to deliver an unparalleled off-grid power solution perfect for pickup truck users who enjoy camping, remote work, sports, and various outdoor activities. There also is a large market opportunity for both COR and SOLIS products for light trucks and those who work within military, law enforcement, and first responders within North America and globally.

The benefits and applications for the SOLIS Solar Cover, coupled with the COR Battery System, are designed to transform the utility of pickup trucks by offering off-grid power, allowing over 60 million pickup trucks just in the USA alone to become traveling microgrids. Further, in future partnerships with EV manufacturers, the SOLIS Cover itself can provide additional electric driving range and charging capabilities directly from the sun. Worksport currently has open conversations with multiple OEM vehicle brands and has previously announced the production of prototypes for Hyundai. In addition to applications in pickup trucks such as Ford and General Motors, Worksport engineering departments are exploring new truck compatibility for future additional application coverage which could, one day, include Tesla and the Tesla Cybertruck. Fitment of the Worksport SOLIS with the Tesla Cybertruck is yet to be determined, but possible. A direct partnership between Worksport and Tesla would further integration of the SOLIS to be able to passively charge the Cybertruck. However, as an aftermarket add-on accessory, the SOLIS and the COR system would provide unparalleled utility for portable, mobile, solar energy away from the power grid.

No pickup truck necessary. The Worksport COR Portable Energy Storage System, the Company’s highly anticipated mobile battery power generator system, is also planned to be offered to the domestic and global consumer market, not just pickup truck owners. The COR System can be recharged by any wall outlet or any solar panels, allowing the COR System to be used by anyone, anywhere, to power almost anything. This plan opens Worksport’s addressable market from 60 million pickup truck owners to the coveted global market for consumer electronic devices. The COR System will be one of very few power electronic devices that will be fully designed and produced within North America (using foreign and domestically sourced components). The Company believes North American innovation paired with local manufacturing will make the Worksport COR system among the best and most innovative mobile battery power generators ever released. With exclusive features such as modular batteries, for limitless power, and hot swap features and a clever built in uninterrupted power supply. This innovative power supply is to allow batteries to be changed and recharged without losing power to appliances connected and operating from the COR device.

As the launch date approaches, Worksport is pleased to report that nearly all components for the COR Alpha Release have arrived and are currently undergoing rigorous testing. While results are pending, initial tests appear promising, indicating that the product is likely to meet and exceed expectations. Prior to full market release this summer, the COR System will first have an Alpha Release for real consumer testing to ensure a successful market release.

Concurrently, prototypes of the SOLIS Solar Cover are in development and will be tested on different truck brands, including Hyundai, Ford, General Motors, Stellantis RAM, and more. Worksport’s manufacturing facility in Buffalo, New York, is producing the Company’s state-of-the-art innovative hard-folding covers, which serve as the base for the SOLIS Solar Cover and contribute to the Company’s current revenue growth. Worksport recently announced compatibility of its hard-folding covers with a wide range of popular truck models, including RAM by Stellantis, General Motors brands GMC and Chevrolet, Ford, Jeep by Stellantis, Nissan, and Toyota.

Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport, comments on the journey toward this landmark release: “We have faced enormous challenges, including delays caused by issues that have affected supply chains across the globe. Despite these obstacles, our team’s dedication and hard work have kept us on track to deliver, and we now feel confident about releasing the SOLIS Solar Cover and the COR Battery System this summer to consumers. The SOLIS and COR duo embody our commitment to innovation and our vision for a more sustainable future.”

The impending release of the SOLIS Solar Cover and COR Battery System marks a significant milestone for Worksport as it continues to push the boundaries of automotive accessory technology, providing customers with smart, eco-friendly solutions for their energy needs. The Company is positioning itself in renewable energy for a better tomorrow.

OEM’s (such as those named above), dealers, and distributors with interest in exploring integration of Worksport’s products with specific vehicles are encouraged to email [email protected] with any inquires.

