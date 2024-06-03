Monique McDonough, CEO of WorkTango Newly appointed CEO of WorkTango is a seasoned leader with nearly 30 years of experience in high-growth technology companies and Fortune 500 organizations.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WorkTango , an award-winning employee experience platform, today announced the appointment of Monique McDonough as Chief Executive Officer. McDonough, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer at WorkTango from 2021-2024, succeeds Patrick Manzo, who is stepping down to pursue new endeavors.

McDonough is a seasoned leader with nearly 30 years of experience in operations, sales, client management, and marketing for high-growth technology companies and Fortune 500 organizations. Prior to joining WorkTango, McDonough served as managing vice president at Gartner through its acquisition of CEB, where she earned numerous accolades, including the Excellence in Leadership Award during the first year of the integration.

“I am incredibly passionate about what we do here at WorkTango, which is building employee recognition, rewards and survey software that organizations and leaders use to improve the (work) lives of their employees,” said Monique McDonough, Chief Executive Officer, WorkTango. “Our software helps our customers improve employee engagement, increase retention, and boost performance while reducing costs, and I am honored to take on this new role and lead a company that is making a real difference in how millions of employees globally experience work. I’m grateful to have worked with and learned from Pat – his strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in WorkTango’s growth and success. I look forward to expanding on the strong foundation he built for WorkTango.”

McDonough steps into the CEO role at a time when WorkTango is making significant investments in both product development and its customer success and support teams to deliver even more value to WorkTango customers. The organization also recently partnered with Lighthouse Research & Advisory to conduct a study featuring 1,077 HR leaders to help organizations better understand the average ROI of investments in employee recognition & rewards software and/or employee survey software. As of 2024, WorkTango’s customer Net Promoter Score (NPS) is 60, a score significantly higher than the software industry average.

Patrick Manzo is stepping down as CEO after a two-and-a-half-year tenure marked by significant achievements and strategic transformation across the business. Manzo led WorkTango through the successful integration of Kazoo and legacy WorkTango, and the development of the combined company’s award-winning employee experience platform .

“Monique has extensive knowledge of WorkTango, its customers, and the HR tech industry,” said Patrick Manzo. “Her bias towards action, coupled with her stellar track record leading high performing teams while remaining focused on customer needs, has prepared Monique to carry on WorkTango’s ambitious goals and mission. It has been a pleasure partnering with her and I look forward to seeing what the organization accomplishes under her leadership.”

To learn more about WorkTango’s employee experience platform or executive team, visit worktango.com.

About WorkTango

WorkTango is an award-winning Employee Experience platform that helps leaders and organizations improve employee engagement, increase retention, and boost performance while reducing costs with Employee Surveys and Recognition & Rewards software.

WorkTango’s holistic platform offers two distinct, but complementary solutions.

Surveys & Insights makes it easy for organizations to measure engagement and ensure every employee feels heard through unlimited surveys across the entire employee lifecycle. Leaders gain insight into employee sentiment through robust dashboards and insights, and are empowered to drive meaningful change with recommended action plans.

Recognition & Rewards enables organizations to scale and automate manual recognition & rewards practices, track and control costs, and create a continuous culture of appreciation through company-wide recognition.

Learn more at worktango.com .

