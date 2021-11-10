Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Workweek Announces Launch of Creator-First B2B Media Company

Workweek Announces Launch of Creator-First B2B Media Company

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Workweek launches with a mission to help emerging content creators achieve their wildest dreams — on their terms

Workweek

Workweek

Workweek

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Workweek, a “creator-first” B2B media company intended to reshape the traditional media company model by offering unprecedented support and benefits to emerging content creators, launches today. Founded by media industry veterans Adam Ryan and Becca Sherman, Workweek will infuse media into every sector of the business world. 

“Influential business content is no longer limited to Wall Street Journal articles or Gartner white papers, but also comes in the form of tweets, product reviews, YouTube clips, newsletters, and more,” said founder and COO Becca Sherman. “With this reality in mind, coupled with a mission to offset the economic inequalities between media companies and their creators, Workweek is designed to grant more opportunities, both creatively and financially, to content creators while delivering high-demand content to niche audiences.” 

To date, Ryan and Sherman have brought on creators in healthcare, cannabis, fintech, and the media industry. Workweek plans to onboard and announce a new creator every two weeks for the foreseeable future. 

To execute its vision, Workweek raised $1.5 million in funding, led by LightShed Ventures, with other participants including Packy McCormick from Not Boring Capital; Mario Gabriele; Lance Armstrong; Elizabeth Yin; and a robust roster of Founders and Creators. On Workweek’s vision for the future of business media, Rich Greenfield of LightShed Ventures said, “Workweek is adopting the best practices from creator-focused, consumer-oriented, businesses and creating a first-of-its-kind media platform working with B2B creators who possess unique knowledge in their respective sectors and who have each built passionate and loyal fan bases that enable an array of monetization opportunities.” 

“Traditionally, a great creator at a media company increases brand value, user growth, revenue per user, and many other KPIs across the business. However, content teams have historically been one of the lowest-budgeted departments,” said founder and CEO Adam Ryan. “This mismatch in value, paired with the wave of new tools and services for independent creators, has driven the creator economy boom — and, in turn, has created a retention problem for media companies. It’s harder than ever before to keep successful creators on staff.” 

Workweek is prioritizing creators by offering:

  • Above-market salaries 
  • Full-time benefits and unique perks, highlighted here 
  • Revenue-sharing agreements across all business units
  • Technical and creative support 
  • Support of a marketing team that will help creators grow through paid and organic channels 
  • A world-class operating team 

On the company’s inspiration for this unique approach to business media, Ryan said, “For too long, media companies have built models that egregiously arbitraged their talent. The traditional media structure is designed so that executives and sales leaders are the highest-compensated employees, not the creators producing the content. Media needs a new blueprint, so we questioned everything we knew and built something new.” He goes on to say, “This is not just about financial incentives. Creators wish they could have production support; they wish they could take PTO when they feel sick without risking their income; they wish they didn’t have to deal with the burden of contracts; they wish they could have paid parental leave; they wish they could have advertising, but not with s**t brands; they wish they could have eight hours of sleep a night; they wish they could have a thrive instead of survive mindset; they wish they could find the time to go omni-channel; and, of course, they never want to sacrifice their creative control to make those wishes come true. If Workweek is successful, we will make all of those desires come to fruition.”

About Workweek: 

Workweek is a new kind of media company. 

Every business decision today is influenced by content. But that influential content is no longer limited to newspaper articles or dull white papers — it can come in the form of tweets, newsletters, memes, and more.

Workweek is a growing collective of industry experts who are changing the world of business by creating something you actually enjoy and learn from. Here, personalities are elevated, industry expertise runs deep, and entertainment and cultural relevance are embraced.

We’re here to make work fun.

Press Contact: becca@workweek.com

Related Images

Image 1: Workweek

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Workweek

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.