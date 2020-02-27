World about to be gripped by coronavirus pandemic, Australia’s Morrison says

There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Australia kicked off emergency measures to restrain the spread of the disease.
