The International Court of Justice on Thursday will rule on a request for emergency measures by Gambia, which has filed a case against Myanmar accusing it of genocide against the Muslim minority Rohingya population.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- World Court to rule on emergency measures in Rohingya genocide case - January 22, 2020
- At Florida base, a mix of relief, anxiety in Saudi shooting aftermath - January 22, 2020
- Democrats launch first salvo at Trump impeachment trial, say U.S global standing at stake - January 22, 2020