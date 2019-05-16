World Education Services Releases Its First Mobile Application

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World Education Services (WES), the leading credential evaluation service in North America, has released its first ever mobile application, the WES App.

The mobile app enables WES clients worldwide to track their credential evaluation applications and receive real time updates and notifications as their evaluation progresses. Clients can also view their evaluation report upon completion.

“WES is committed to making international credential evaluations widely accessible to immigrants and international students,” said Executive Director Mariam Assefa. “The WES App enables our clients to stay on top of their credential evaluation applications from anywhere, anytime. As new features are added, the WES App will become an even more powerful tool for immigrants and international students. I’m proud that our team has built a tool that further empowers our clients to advance their academic and professional goals.”

The WES App is available free of charge on Google Play and the App Store to all WES clients.

To learn more about the WES App, visit: https://www.wes.org/wes-app/

About WES

WES is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping international students and professionals achieve their educational and professional goals in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1974, WES evaluates and advocates for the recognition of international education qualifications. For 45 years, WES has set the standard of excellence in the field of international mobility with credential evaluations, research and services, and ongoing support for international students and skilled immigrants. WES has provided credential evaluations to almost two million people worldwide. WES evaluations are widely recognized by more than 2,500 educational, business, and governmental institutions throughout the U.S. and Canada.

