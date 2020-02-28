The world prepared for a coronavirus pandemic on Friday as hopes the disease could be contained to China vanished and investors dumped equities in expectation of a global recession.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- World faces coronavirus pandemic; markets brace for global recession - February 28, 2020
- Qualify first, worry later: Marathoners say no time to fear Olympic cancellation - February 28, 2020
- Turkey says will not stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe after troops killed - February 28, 2020