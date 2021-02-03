World Health Energy Holdings Issues Letter to Shareholders

Cybersecurity Enterprise to Expand Distribution Network in 2021

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WHEN) (“WHEN” or the “Company”), a cybersecurity company with proprietary technologies designed to protect individuals and enterprises from cybersecurity threats, issues a letter to its shareholders from CEO Giora Rozensweig:

“To our valued shareholders,

I would like to begin by sharing my sincere sympathies with those individuals and families affected by the COVID-19 virus. I would also like to applaud the work and contribution of the many healthcare personnel and others who are working tirelessly to fight this worldwide pandemic.

As we enter the new year, I would like to use this opportunity to update you on our achievements over the past year and on our exciting growth prospects for 2021 and beyond.

Looking back, 2020 was an eventful year for us at WHEN. As a Company, we have been growing our portfolio of cybersecurity offerings and our talent to capitalize on the transformation in cybersecurity that COVID-19 has hastened. We have doubled our workforce and implemented new organizational strategies which are designed to enable WHEN to grow and expand its operations globally.

WHEN completed a reverse merger in May 2020 which saw us incorporate SG Technologies/RNA Ltd. with an innovative and trailblazing cybersecurity portfolio into our corporate structure. This reverse merger was an important step in our strategy to leverage our unique and advanced cybersecurity capabilities. As a result of these developments, we believe that we are very well-positioned to partake in global efforts in addressing today’s new and growing cybersecurity challenges that companies are facing around the world. Following the merger, we advanced the development of our B2B systems as well as B2C and AI-based Business Behavioral Analysis (BBA) systems. We expect to launch some of these products in 2021, subject to sufficient cash resources at hand. We believe these strategic efforts have positioned the Company for significant value creation in 2021.

Alongside these efforts, we continue to develop strategic relationships with key companies in the cybersecurity field. Our goal remains to have our technology platforms incorporated in widely distributed software and hardware systems. We also continue to expand and improve our marketing capabilities in order to build our distribution network for the upcoming year. We continually check the pulse of the marketplace in order to be in sync with current market needs and on top of market trends.

WHEN continues to expand the range of its new products to address market needs and develop our existing products to best meet future and current cybersecurity requirements in both the private and business sector.

The past year has been transformational and it could not have happened without our skilled and committed team. I am delighted to announce we have hired several top consultants to support our growth in coming months.

Looking ahead, the primary focus of WHEN is to ensure the long-term success of the Company by acting in the best interest of all of our shareholders. I could not be more enthusiastic about what the future holds for WHEN. We are excited to build on the momentum of our strong achievements and we are ready to make it all happen in 2021.

Thank you for your continued support of WHEN.

Giora Rozensweig, CEO

About WHEN

World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (WHEN) is a holding company comprised of SG 77, Inc./RNA Ltd, which develops and significantly improves existing cybersecurity solutions in the B2C and B2B marketplace. WHEN Group develops new systems S by applying pattern recognition technology based on IOT / mobile / servers and computer activity, analyzing human and device behavior, relationships and BPM (Business Process Management) in order to automatically identify and prevent potential danger to individuals and companies. The B2C Cybersecurity division targeting families concerned with external cyber threats and exposures in addition to monitoring a child’s behavioral patterns that may alert parents to potential tragedies caused by cyber bullying, pedophiles, other predators, and depression. The B2B Cybersecurity system software development and implementation company focused on innovative solutions for the constantly evolving cyber challenges of businesses, non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) and governmental entities. By deploying a highly experienced development team, RNA Ltd. stays ahead of cyber threats, both internal and external threats, by identifying behavioral patterns that flag potential cyber compromises. Additional information is available at: https://www.whengroup.com/ .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired entities and manage the combined entity, the success of our business plan, market reception of our products, our ability to raise the capital needed to realize our business plan and on commercially reasonable terms, Our ability to retain needed personnel and our ability to compete against companies with much larger resources and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “RISK FACTORS” in our Form 8-K filed by us on April 30, 2020, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.