World Housing Solution Provides Next-Gen Structure for Tyndall AFB Contractor

Military contractor opts for a rigid wall structure solution as the data collection center at Tyndall AFB FL

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World Housing Solution , a manufacturer of expeditionary rigid wall structures, today announces that it has been awarded a contract by EATON Corporation to provide a new rigid wall structure. The new structure will serve as the new test data collection and analysis center in support of previously planned for development of the advanced energy and utility technologies test and evaluation site at Tyndall AFB FL. The new test center will be used for housing both technical staff and equipment for data management, archiving data, and executing data analysis at the test site.

World Housing Solution’s rigid wall structures will not rust, rot, mold, mildew or decay, and are hurricane-resistant. The structures are engineered to ride out a storm and can be quickly disassembled and moved to a safe location.

“Our rigid wall structures provide so many advantages over stick-frame construction, including durability, energy efficiency, scalability, maintenance and costs,” said Ron Ben-Zeev, founder and CEO of World Housing Solution. “Our structures are built to survive a hurricane, or if need be, they can be taken apart in a couple hours and removed from harm’s way.”

World Housing Solution’s other military applications include expeditionary rapidly-deployable structures designed to meet the rigorous demands of forward operating bases, serving as tactical operations centers, field medical facilities, barracks, warehouses and more. The company recently developed a prototype military field hospital that comes as flat-pack components that can transported by C-130 aircraft for quick deployment – the first of its kind in the world.

World Housing Solution ranks #206 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the U.S., the second consecutive year it has made the prestigious list. The company ranks #5 on the Orlando Business Journal’s Florida Fast 100 list of fastest-growing privately-held companies in the state of Florida.

For more on World Housing Solution, please visit www.worldhousingsolution.com.

About World Housing Solution

World Housing Solution, founded in 2011, is a design and manufacturing company based in Orlando, Florida that creates robust, deployable composite structures, using innovative technologies that allow for quick assembly of highly energy efficient, off the grid capable, structures. The company has delivered these environmentally friendly, long-lasting structures to U.S. military units stationed in overseas camps as a more versatile, cost effective and safer alternative to legacy constructions. Recently, World Housing Solution expanded its solutions by establishing a Mobile Response Unit division. The company delivered three fully integrated Clinics on Wheels to Puerto Rico to provide medical relief for those affected by Hurricane Maria. A clinic was also dispatched to Texas after Hurricane Harvey struck Houston. World Housing Solution ranks 206 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies.

