Breaking News
Home / Top News / World Housing Solution Provides Next-Gen Structure for Tyndall AFB Contractor

World Housing Solution Provides Next-Gen Structure for Tyndall AFB Contractor

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Military contractor opts for a rigid wall structure solution as the data collection center at Tyndall AFB FL

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World Housing Solution, a manufacturer of expeditionary rigid wall structures, today announces that it  has been awarded a contract  by EATON Corporation  to provide a new rigid wall structure. The new structure will serve as the new test data collection and analysis center in support of previously planned for development of the advanced energy and utility technologies test and evaluation site at Tyndall AFB FL. The new test center will be used for housing both technical staff and equipment for data management, archiving data, and executing data analysis at the test site.

World Housing Solution’s rigid wall structures will not rust, rot, mold, mildew or decay, and are hurricane-resistant. The structures are engineered to ride out a storm and can be quickly disassembled and moved to a safe location.

“Our rigid wall structures provide so many advantages over stick-frame construction, including durability, energy efficiency, scalability, maintenance and costs,” said Ron Ben-Zeev, founder and CEO of World Housing Solution. “Our structures are built to survive a hurricane, or if need be, they can be taken apart in a couple hours and removed from harm’s way.”

World Housing Solution’s other military applications include expeditionary rapidly-deployable structures designed to meet the rigorous demands of forward operating bases, serving as tactical operations centers, field medical facilities, barracks, warehouses and more. The company recently developed a prototype military field hospital that comes as flat-pack components that can transported by C-130 aircraft for quick deployment – the first of its kind in the world.

World Housing Solution ranks #206 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the U.S., the second consecutive year it has made the prestigious list. The company ranks #5 on the Orlando Business Journal’s Florida Fast 100 list of fastest-growing privately-held companies in the state of Florida.

For more on World Housing Solution, please visit www.worldhousingsolution.com.

About World Housing Solution
World Housing Solution, founded in 2011, is a design and manufacturing company based in Orlando, Florida that creates robust, deployable composite structures, using innovative technologies that allow for quick assembly of highly energy efficient, off the grid capable, structures. The company has delivered these environmentally friendly, long-lasting structures to U.S. military units stationed in overseas camps as a more versatile, cost effective and safer alternative to legacy constructions. Recently, World Housing Solution expanded its solutions by establishing a Mobile Response Unit division. The company delivered three fully integrated Clinics on Wheels to Puerto Rico to provide medical relief for those affected by Hurricane Maria. A clinic was also dispatched to Texas after Hurricane Harvey struck Houston. World Housing Solution ranks 206 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. 

Media Contact:
Brianna Hayes
Uproar PR for World Housing Solution
[email protected] 
321-236-0102×237

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.