World Insurance Associates Acquires Ciardiello Insurance Agency

Tinton Falls, NJ, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Ciardiello Insurance Agency (“CIA”) of Hamden, CT on December 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since 1996, CIA has served the insurance needs of New Haven, Middlesex, Hartford, and Fairfield counties, as well as all of Connecticut. They offer personal insurance—vehicle, property, health and life– and business insurance solutions.

“We are happy to join World Insurance, “ says Peter Ciardiello, Principal, CIA. “As members of the communities we service, we will continue our commitment to being our clients’ advocate in times of need.” Richard Ciardiello, Principal, CIA, adds, “As part of World, we will also continue to help our clients find the perfect combination of coverage and price to fit their unique needs.”

“It’s great to welcome CIA to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “I am confident CIA will continue to be successful, and we will further increase our presence in the Connecticut market.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Fortrust Diligence advised WIA on the transaction. Andros, Floyd & Miller provided legal counsel to CIA. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 141 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 161 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

