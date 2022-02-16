Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / World Insurance Associates Acquires Ciardiello Insurance Agency

World Insurance Associates Acquires Ciardiello Insurance Agency

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Tinton Falls, NJ, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Ciardiello Insurance Agency (“CIA”) of Hamden, CT on December 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Since 1996, CIA has served the insurance needs of New Haven, Middlesex, Hartford, and Fairfield counties, as well as all of Connecticut. They offer personal insurance—vehicle, property, health and life– and business insurance solutions.

“We are happy to join World Insurance, “ says Peter Ciardiello, Principal, CIA. “As members of the communities we service, we will continue our commitment to being our clients’ advocate in times of need.” Richard Ciardiello, Principal, CIA, adds, “As part of World, we will also continue to  help our clients find the perfect combination of coverage and price to fit their unique needs.”

“It’s great to welcome CIA to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “I am confident CIA  will continue to be successful, and we will further increase our presence in the Connecticut market.”  

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Fortrust Diligence advised WIA on the transaction. Andros, Floyd & Miller provided legal counsel to CIA. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 141 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 161 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

CONTACT: Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer
World Insurance Associates LLC
732-380-0900 Ext. 736
jeanwiskowski@worldinsurance.com

Bradley Unger, Senior Vice President, Business Development
World Insurance Associates LLC
732-712-2230 x186
bradleyunger@worldinsurance.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.