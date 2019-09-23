World Lead Market value to hit $27 billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Asia Pacific lead market is projected to register over 2% CAGR from 2019 to 2025, impelled by abundant lead reserves coupled with surging secondary production across the region.

The Europe lead market will grow on account of moderate growth in automotive sector along with ongoing expansion of data centers. The Ericsson, Telia Sonera, Deutsche Telekom along with the government authorities are making significant investment toward improving the internet connectivity across the Nordic region and Western Europe. Growing focus toward improving lead recycling along with increasing secondary production primarily across the Western Europe will augment the industry landscape. In the EU, the production, use and reuse of batteries are in alignment with the EU Circular Economy facilitated by a well-functioning and established closed loop recycling system. The automotive batteries operate in a closed loop system with 99% being collected and recycled at the end of their useful life.

The Middle East & Africa lead market will grow over 5% by 2025. Rising investment toward metal & mining industries along with increasing focus to attract the private investment will drive the industry outlook. In addition, limited access to electricity across African countries have instigated the demand for backup power systems complementing the demand for lead acid batteries. For instance, in 2019, as per the world bank, over 573 million people in sub-Saharan Africa are still deprived of electricity.

Global Lead Market revenue is poised to cross USD 27 billion by 2025, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising consumption of batteries across automobiles coupled with increasing adoption of backup power systems across communication centers will foster the lead market growth. Ongoing expansion of microgrid networks along with growing measures toward improving the grid efficiency will further augment the business landscape. Furthermore, frequent power blackouts across regions with limited electricity access coupled with peak load demand compensation will further encourage the product adoption.

Rapid development across the electric vehicle industry along with robust investment toward mining activities will stimulate the business growth. However, stringent government norms toward reduction of lead emissions and consumption across several applications owing to rising cases of lead poisoning may restrict the industry growth. For instance, the Consumer Products Containing Lead Regulations (CPCLCMR), limits the use of lead in consumer articles in Canada in order to minimize direct exposure to lead. In addition, the use of lead is further been reduced across solders, electrical equipment, pigments & compounds and cable sheathing that may further obstruct the industry growth.

Lead market from batteries was valued over 19 billion in 2018. Growing consumption primarily across the automotive market along with extensive use across the telecom industry and data centers will augment the industry landscape. Lead is primarily used as a starter battery in motor vehicles while traction batteries are used in electric vehicles for providing emergency power backup for telecom & computer systems. In addition, the demand for electric vehicles is further rising owing to stringent emission regulations and supportive government policies, encouraging their adoption.

Key participants functioning across the lead market include Henan Yuguang Gold Lead, Korea Zinc, Aqua Metals, Hindustan Zinc, Nyrstar, Glencore, BHP Billiton, Teck Resources, Gravita India, Doe Run, Gorevsky GOK, Hemendra Metal Industries, H.M.S Metal and Non-Ferrous Metals.

