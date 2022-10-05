World-leading Energy Thought Leaders Convene in Houston for EnerGeo Week 2022, October 11-13 Focused on Advancing the “Energy Evolution”

EnerGeo Alliance’s 2022 EnerGeo Week will bring together petroleum and natural gas, alternative energy, and low-carbon solutions leaders, government officials, and policymakers from around the world.

Houston, Texas, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The EnerGeo Alliance’s (formerly the IAGC- International Association of Geophysical Contractors) 51st Annual Conference week will feature top energy executives in action as they deliver powerful content for three consecutive days around sustainability and the energy evolution (also known as the energy transition). This year’s sessions focus on the conference theme “Together, Energy Starts Here” as hundreds of professionals from the petroleum and natural gas, offshore wind, geothermal energy, carbon capture and storage sectors as well as leaders and experts from a wide range of industries such as financial, consultancies, and legal gather in person to explore the energy geoscience industry’s role in not only supporting the energy evolution but advancing it.

“The EnerGeo Week 2022 will be like no other, exploring the many facets of the energy geoscience industry’s role in safely and responsibly discovering, developing, and delivering the mainstay energy sources such as petroleum and natural gas, alternatives such offshore wind, critical minerals and geothermal, and the low-carbon solutions such as carbon capture and storage that will be needed for decades to come to advance the world’s citizens. We are so proud to host this stellar group of speakers and sponsors from around the world to focus on accelerating the world’s energy exploration efforts and expanding its energy possibilities in a sustainable manner,” said Nikki Martin, President of the EnerGeo Alliance. “This year’s conference features our most impressive lineup of speakers to date and is geared toward providing stimulating dialog that gets industry professionals and the entire energy geoscience industry thinking about our role as we lead the energy evolution.”

The 2022 premier event will feature a stimulating and informative discussion by top energy experts. Day 1 will feature an EnerGeo Alliance members-only Half-Day HSE and Sustainability Workshop focusing on high-potential incident presentations, reporting consistency, and how-to document library.

Day 2 features EnerGeo’s signature Annual Conference with Keynote Speaker, Michael Shellenberger, (Founder and President of Environmental Progress) who will share insights about the future of the global energy landscape. His address will also highlight challenges of ensuring world access to affordable and reliable energy supplies to support prosperity while reducing environmental impacts, including the risks of climate change.

The Leading the Energy Evolution: empowering energy access, security & sustainability session features moderators Nikki Martin,President (EnerGeo Alliance), and Carel Hooijkaas (CEO, Magseis Fairfield ), and panelists John Ardill (Vice President Head of Global Exploration, ExxonMobil), NJ Ayuk (Executive Chairman–African Energy Chamber, CEO – Centurion Law Group), and Dr. Scott Tinker ( Director, UT Austin and Chairman, Switch Energy) as they delve into why energy access to alleviate energy poverty and advancing the energy evolution with safe, secure, and sustainable solutions.

With so many conflicting reports around global energy demand, The Business Case for Exploration session speakers, Claudio Galimberti (Senior Vice President of Analysis, Rystad Energy), Dean Foreman (Chief Economist, API), Liz Schwarze (Vice President Exploration, Chevron), and moderator Nikki Martin examine the various data providing the justification for undertaking exploration and the associated benefits, costs, and risk of alternative options for a sustainable global energy future.

Rounding out Day 2 is the Energy Starts with People: the future energy workforce session where speakers Bill Langin (Senior Vice President Deepwater Exploration, Shell), Irene Basili (CEO, Shearwater), Rachel Collings (Imaging Supervisor, PGS), Scott Sanderson (Global Director, Business Development, AWS Energy & Utilities) and moderator Deborah Byers (Audit Committee Chair, Board Member, Excelerate Energy, Inc., Kinetik, Inc. ) take a deeper dive beyond the numbers to truly examine the forces at work in the energy geoscience workforce. They will explore the biggest drivers of workplace trends impacting the industry, including millennials, technology, globalization, social changes, new attitudes, and current events.

Day 3 concludes EnerGeo Week 2022 with our Annual Global HSE & Sustainability Forum. The forum will cover a myriad of energy industry health, safety, environment and sustainability topics, including presentations, The Keys to Medevac Reduction, Shearwater Behavior Based Program, and the Shell Safety Refresh.

Informative sessions also highlight the forum. The Role of Geoscience in Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions speakers Graeham Mackenzie (HSE Director and EnerGeo HSSE Committee Chair, CGG), Knut A. Langeland (Global ESG Manager, Shearwater), Whitney Eaton (EVP, Compliance and ESG, TGS) and moderator Jameson White (Director of Membership and Committees, EnerGeo Alliance) will discuss various industry emissions reduction efforts and EnerGeo’s first of it’s kind “Guidance for Estimating and Reporting GHG Emissions – Marine Geoscience Survey Activities” addressing Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions.

EnerGeo’s own staff marine biologist, Dr. Alex Loureiro (Scientific Director) will provide first year results of the landmark EnerGeo Alliance Gulf of Mexico Proactive Regulatory and Observational Program (GOM PROP). GOM-PROP was created to provide regulatory support for all companies with exploration and/or production activities in the GOM, with particular focus on the needs of the members of the EnerGeo Alliance, the American Petroleum Institute (API), the Offshore Operators Committee (OOC), and the National Offshore Industry Association (NOIA).

The Program creates and maintains a long-term, self-sustaining framework to ensure regulatory stability in the GOM, based on industry-collected observer data and the best available science, maximizing environmental benefit while minimizing industry burden of compliance so operations can be conducted in a safe and commercially viable manner.

GOM-PROP will be followed by the executive panel, Driving Sustainable Energy Development in the Gulf of Mexico with Carel Hooijkaas (CEO, Magseis Fairfield ASA and EnerGeo Vice-Chair), Peter Evans (VP Subsurface GoM and Canada, BP), Rune Olav Pedersen (President and CEO, PGS), Terry Gebhardt (Vice President Exploration, Global, Woodside Energy), Tim Roden (General Manager Geophysics West, Shell) and moderator Nikki Martin.

Mike Celata (Director New Orleans Office, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management – BOEM) will present on the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s Gulf of Mexico Strategy.

Wrapping up the final day of EnerGeo Week 2022 are the Knowledge Based Sharing the “How-to Library” presentation by Daniella Bordon (Environmental and Sustainability Manager, BGP) and the HSE Professionals: The Next Generation that will explore what’s ahead for HSE and Sustainability for professionals.

EnerGeo invites you to experience EnerGeo Week 2022. We are leading the energy evolution, so don’t get left behind by not attending the event. Registration closes October 7, 2022, and all energy industry professionals and those connected to the industry are invited and encouraged to attend. The conference will be held 11- 13 October at the Houstonian Hotel, 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, TX 77024. The cost is $350 for members and $500 for nonmembers, which includes breakfast, lunch and networking receptions for Day 2 and Day 3. To register, click HERE.

